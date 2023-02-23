Mini PC equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors and dual 2.5GbE ports

Mini PC equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors and dual 2.5GbE portsFeb 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views
The KC12 is a compact Mini-PC featuring the Intel Core i5-1240P and the Intel Core i7-1240P. The device is equipped with 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2280 slots, 1x Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi6/Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and other various peripherals.
The KC12 features the same processors found on other Mini-PCs previously covered (i.e. DTi NUC, Xiaomi XM22AL5S, Wall Street Canyon).
- i5-1240P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i7-1260P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units