Mini PC equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors and dual 2.5GbE ports

The KC12 is a compact Mini-PC featuring the Intel Core i5-1240P and the Intel Core i7-1240P. The device is equipped with 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2280 slots, 1x Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi6/Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and other various peripherals.

The KC12 features the same processors found on other Mini-PCs previously covered (i.e. DTi NUC, Xiaomi XM22AL5S, Wall Street Canyon).

