Mini PC equipped with 12th Gen Intel processors and dual 2.5GbE ports

Feb 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views

The KC12 is a compact Mini-PC featuring the Intel Core i5-1240P and the Intel Core i7-1240P. The device is equipped with 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2280 slots, 1x Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi6/Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and other various peripherals.

The KC12 features the same processors found on other Mini-PCs previously covered (i.e. DTi NUC, Xiaomi XM22AL5S, Wall Street Canyon).

  • i5-1240P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i7-1260P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units

   
KC12 Mini PC
The KC12 is available barebone and it can support up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. The storage interface includes support for SATA 3.0 and 2x M.2 2280 SSD slots. 

The display interface features 2x HDMI ports and 1x DisplayPort with up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz resolution. There is also a USB Type-C 3.1 with video output, although it’s located on the front of the device.


KC12 peripherals 
The KC12 Mini PC also seems to include an internal Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.0 card (M.2 2230 PCIe slot) and two 2.5 Gigabit LAN ports for high-speed connectivity.

The product page indicates that the KC12 ships with 1x HDMI cable, 1x AC adapter and 1x VESA mount. See the list below for more details.

Specifications of the KC12 mini PC:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 (2666MHz/3200MHz)
    • 1x M.2 2280 SSD slot (SATA/ NVME PCIe Gen4 SSD)
    • 1x M.2 2280 SSD slot (SATA SSD)
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DP
    • 1x Type-C 
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
    • 1x MIC input
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 PCIe slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x COM 232 port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
  • OS:
    • Win 10/11
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 4x USB 3.1
  • Power:
    • 19V/4.7A DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 158 x 125 x 49mm

 Further information

As AndroidPC.es reports, the KC12 (barebone) integrating the i5-1240P processor is available for $389.00 while the i7-1260P variant costs $435.00. There are other configurations available including one with up to 64GB/2TB for $896.00. See the product page on Aliexpress for more information.

