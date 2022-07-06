All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
NUC 1200 BOX & iBOX 1200 feature 12th Gen Alder Lake “P” processors

Jul 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 312 views

ASRock presented today the new NUC 1200 BOX Series and the iBOX 1200 Series built around the Alder Lake “P” processors. Both devices provide rich I/O peripherals, however, the iBOX Series targets embedded/industrial settings and the NUC 1200 is optimized for gaming and AI BOX applications.

The NUC 1200 BOX Series comes in a compact case (110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm) and integrates the following processors: 

  • NUC BOX-1260P (i7-1260P) — twelve-core, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.40 GHz
  • NUC BOX-1240P (i5-1240P)— twelve-core, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.30 GHz
  • NUC BOX-1220P (i3-1220P) — ten-core, up to 4.40 GHz (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.10 GHz


NUC-1200 Series interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The iBOX 1200 Series comes in a fanless embedded BOX PC form factor (171.8 x 50.05 x 109.45 mm). The processors supported by this model are the following:

  • iBOX-1265UE (i7-1265UE, 2P+8E) — ten-core, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo (55W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.25 GHz
  • iBOX-1245UE (i5-1245UE, 2P+8E) — ten-core, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo (55W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.20 GHz
  • iBOX-1215UE (i3-1215UE, 2P+4E) — six-core, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo (55W); Intel UHD Graphics with 1.10 GHz

Both models support quad-displays combining one HDMI, one DisplayPort and two USB ports Type-C. For connectivity both devices feature dual GbE LAN ports and one M.2 Key for Wi-Fi.

iBOX-1200 Series interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

RAM comes in a dual SO-DIMM form factor (up to 64GB) and the storage interface is enabled by one M.2 Key M and one SATA 3.0 with speeds up to 6Gb/s. 


iBOX-1200 Series
(click image to enlarge)

The I/O peripherals seem to be very similar between both devices, although ASRock mentioned that the iBOX 1200 Series mainly targets embedded/industrial applications while the NUC BOX 1200 Series is more suitable for gaming, business and other AI BOX applications (i.e. kiosks, interactive signage, video security, etc). 

In addition, the iBOX 1200 Series supports vPro/AMT, which according to Intel means “hardware and firmware for remote out-of-band management of select business computers, running on the Intel Management Engine, a separate microprocessor not exposed to the user, in order to monitor, maintain, update, upgrade, and repair them.” 

Specifications listed for the NUC 1200 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64GB Dual Channel SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680×4320 @30Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 2x USB Type-C 
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC233, HD Audio
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 1x M.2 Key E (Wi-Fi-6E)+ BT5.2
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 256 Segments Watchdog
    • TPM 2.0 onboard IC
    • 1x VESA mounting bracket
  • Power:
    • 12V to 19V (via DC-In Jack)
    • 1x 19V/90W Power Adapter
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 & 11
  • Dimensions:
    • 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm

Specifications listed for the iBOX 1200 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64GB Dual Channel SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680×4320 @30Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 2x USB Type-C 
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC233, HD Audio
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 1x M.2 (Key E, 2230) with PCIe x1, USB 2.0 and CNVi for Wireless 
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C)
    • 2x USB 2.0 Gen2 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x COM(RS-232)
    • 256 Segments Watchdog
    • TPM 2.0 onboard IC
    • 1x VESA mounting bracket
  • Power:
    • 12V to 19V (via DC-In Jack)
    • 1x 19V/90W Power Adapter
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 & 11
  • Dimensions:
    • 171.8 x 50.05 x 109.45 mm

 Further information

For info related to price and availability refer to the product page for the NUC-1200 Series and the iBOX-1200 Series

LinuxGizmos related posts:

