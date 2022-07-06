NUC 1200 BOX & iBOX 1200 feature 12th Gen Alder Lake “P” processors

NUC 1200 BOX & iBOX 1200 feature 12th Gen Alder Lake “P” processorsJul 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 312 views
ASRock presented today the new NUC 1200 BOX Series and the iBOX 1200 Series built around the Alder Lake “P” processors. Both devices provide rich I/O peripherals, however, the iBOX Series targets embedded/industrial settings and the NUC 1200 is optimized for gaming and AI BOX applications.
The NUC 1200 BOX Series comes in a compact case (110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm) and integrates the following processors:
- NUC BOX-1260P (i7-1260P) — twelve-core, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.40 GHz
- NUC BOX-1240P (i5-1240P)— twelve-core, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.30 GHz
- NUC BOX-1220P (i3-1220P) — ten-core, up to 4.40 GHz (64W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 1.10 GHz