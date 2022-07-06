NUC 1200 BOX & iBOX 1200 feature 12th Gen Alder Lake “P” processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock presented today the new NUC 1200 BOX Series and the iBOX 1200 Series built around the Alder Lake “P” processors. Both devices provide rich I/O peripherals, however, the iBOX Series targets embedded/industrial settings and the NUC 1200 is optimized for gaming and AI BOX applications.



The NUC 1200 BOX Series comes in a compact case (110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm) and integrates the following processors:

