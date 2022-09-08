3.5” SBC packs 12th Gen chipset and dual channel 4800MHz DDR5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon recently released their first 3.5” SubCompact board equipped with dual-channel DDR5 SODIMMs. The GENE-ADP6 integrates Intel’s 12th Gen/Celeron processors and flexible connectivity to suit AI edge computing applications.



The GENE-ADP6 accommodates the following 12th Gen Alder Lake-P processors along with Intel’s Irix Xe Graphics for some of the models.

i7-1270PE — 12C/16T, 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)

i7-1265UE — 10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)

i5-1250PE — 12C/16T, 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz)

i3-1220PE — 8C/12T, 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)

Celeron-7305E — 5C/5T, 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10GHz)

The display interface supports four simultaneous displays including one HDMI 2.1 port and one DP 1.4B with 8K resolution. There is also an eDP 1.4b port with 4K resolution and one LVDS dual channel with 2k resolution.