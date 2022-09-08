All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3.5” SBC packs 12th Gen chipset and dual channel 4800MHz DDR5

Sep 7, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 302 views

Aaeon recently released their first 3.5” SubCompact board equipped with dual-channel DDR5 SODIMMs. The GENE-ADP6 integrates Intel’s 12th Gen/Celeron processors and flexible connectivity to suit AI edge computing applications.

The GENE-ADP6 accommodates the following 12th Gen Alder Lake-P processors along with Intel’s Irix Xe Graphics for some of the models. 

  • i7-1270PE  12C/16T, 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i7-1265UE  10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • i5-1250PE  12C/16T, 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz)
  • i3-1220PE  8C/12T, 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • Celeron-7305E  5C/5T, 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10GHz)

The display interface supports four simultaneous displays including one HDMI 2.1 port and one DP 1.4B with 8K resolution. There is also an eDP 1.4b port with 4K resolution and one LVDS dual channel with 2k resolution.


GENE-ADP6 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The connectivity interface includes one 2.5 GbE LAN port, one GbE LAN port. Additionally, there is support for one M.2 2230 module , one M.2 2280 module , one M.2 3052/3042 module and an FPC expansion slot. 


GENE-ADP6 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Other I/O peripherals found on the GENE-ADP6 include four USB 2.0 ports via pin header, one USB Type-C and three USB 3.2 Gen2 located on the rear of the board. 


GENE-ADP6 SubCompact board
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, the GENE-ADP6 supports Windows 10/11 and the latest Linux Ubuntu 22.04. The company believes the GENE-ADP6 is an efficient solution for task involving computer vision, smart retail or any other industrial application. 

Specifications listed for the GENE-ADP6 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • DDR5 4800 MHz, Dual Channel SODIMM (up to 64GB)
    • 1x M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD (Up to 512GB)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K x [email protected] or 4K2K 120Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.4b (up to 7680 x 4320 @60Hz, 30bpp)
    • 1x eDP 1.4b HBR3 (up to 3840 x 2160)
    • 1x LVDS 18/24-bit (up to 1920 x 1080)
    • Line-in, Line-out, MIC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 1x M.2 for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
    • 1x Nano SIM
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-key 2280
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3052/3042/2242
    • 1x FPC (PCIE x4, Gen 4)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0
    • 3x USB 3.2
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 4x RS-232/422/485
    • 1x DIO 8-bit
    • 1x SMBus/I2C
  • Other Features:
    • RTC w/ battery support
    • WDT 
  • OS:
    • Windows 10/11
    • Linux 22.04/Kernel 5.15
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 9V – 36V or 12V only
  • Dimensions:
    • 146 x 101.7mm

 Further information

Aaeon didn’t provide information regarding price or availability. Refer to the GENE-ADP6 product page for additional details. 

