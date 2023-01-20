MSI Cubi 5 12M Mini PC available for pre-order

MSI Cubi 5 12M Mini PC available for pre-orderJan 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views
MSI presented their Cubi 5 12M mini PC at CES 2023 earlier this month. This mini-PC integrates Alder-Lake-U processors and it provides dual 4K displays, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 slot , Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2, etc.
According to MSI’s product page, the Cubi 5 12M seems to feature similar Intel 12th Gen processors as the PL64 Series from Asus seen this past December.
- i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
- i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz)
- i3-1215U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)