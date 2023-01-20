All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MSI Cubi 5 12M Mini PC available for pre-order

Jan 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views

MSI presented their Cubi 5 12M mini PC at CES 2023 earlier this month. This mini-PC integrates Alder-Lake-U processors and it provides dual 4K displays, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 slot , Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2, etc.

According to MSI’s product page, the Cubi 5 12M seems to feature similar Intel 12th Gen processors as the PL64 Series from Asus seen this past December.

  • i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
  • i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz)
  • i3-1215U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)

       
Cubi 5 12M
The datasheet indicates that the Cubi 5 12M is equipped with two DDR4 SO-DIMMS (2666 or 3200MHz) supporting up to 64GB.

The display interface offers one HDMI 2.0b port, one DisplayPort 1.4b and one Thunderbolt 4. This mini-PC can handle one display with 8K UHD resolution or two simultaneous 4K displays.

         
Cubi 5 12M front (left) and back (right)
For wireless connectivity, the datasheet specifies that the Cubi 5 12M can be ordered with the following configurations: AC 3168 (Wi-Fi 5/BT 4.2), AX201 (Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.2) and AX211 (Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.3). 

Specifications listed for the Cubi 5 12M include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-2666/3200MHz SO-DIMM Slots (Up to 64GB)
    • 1x M.2 SSD (PCIe/SATA auto switch)
    • 1x 2.5″ Drive Bay
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 LAN ports
    • Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.4
    • 1x Mic-in/ Headphone-out combo
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type C port)
  • Other Features:
    • Fan Cooler
    • FW TPM
  • OS:
    • Windows 11 Home
  • Power:
    • 65W PSU
  • Certification:
    • FCC, CB/CE, UL & CUL, VCCI, RCM
  • Mechanical:
    • 124 x 124 x 53.7mm
    • 5.65kg
    • Vesa Mountable

Further information

The MSI Cubi 5 12M is available for pre-order in a few sites in the U.S, for example B&H Photo Video and Amazon. The barebone variant is listed for $449.00 on B&H Photo Video. Refer to MSI.com to see additional distributors.

