MSI Cubi 5 12M Mini PC available for pre-order

MSI presented their Cubi 5 12M mini PC at CES 2023 earlier this month. This mini-PC integrates Alder-Lake-U processors and it provides dual 4K displays, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, 1x M.2 slot , Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2, etc.

According to MSI’s product page, the Cubi 5 12M seems to feature similar Intel 12th Gen processors as the PL64 Series from Asus seen this past December.

