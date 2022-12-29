Xiaomi first Mini PC features 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The XM22AL5S is Xiaomi’s first Mini PC featuring the i5 1240 processor (12-Cores/16-Threads). The device is equipped with one 2.5GbE LAN port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x HDMI ports, an active cooling system and WiFi6/Bluetooth 5.3.

As of publication date, the XM22AL5S Mini PC is offered only with the Core i5-1240P processor with 7nm architecture.

