Xiaomi first Mini PC features 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Xiaomi first Mini PC features 12th Gen Intel Core i5Dec 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 300 views
The XM22AL5S is Xiaomi’s first Mini PC featuring the i5 1240 processor (12-Cores/16-Threads). The device is equipped with one 2.5GbE LAN port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x HDMI ports, an active cooling system and WiFi6/Bluetooth 5.3.
As of publication date, the XM22AL5S Mini PC is offered only with the Core i5-1240P processor with 7nm architecture.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i5-1240P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20 – 64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)