Xiaomi first Mini PC features 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Dec 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 300 views

The XM22AL5S is Xiaomi’s first Mini PC featuring the i5 1240 processor (12-Cores/16-Threads). The device is equipped with one 2.5GbE LAN port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x HDMI ports, an active cooling system and WiFi6/Bluetooth 5.3.

As of publication date, the XM22AL5S Mini PC is offered only with the Core i5-1240P processor with 7nm architecture. 

  • i5-1240P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20 – 64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)


XM22AL5S Mini PC
The product seems to ship with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz  and up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. According to the product page, there is a second M.2 2242 SATA SSD for additional storage. 

The display interface consists of two HDMI 2.1 ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting 4K resolution.


XM22AL5S expanded view
Besides the 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, the XM22AL5S is also enabled with Wi-Fi6/Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless networking. 

AndroidTVBox mentions that this mini PC “will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Chinese Language Edition software. After purchase, MINIXPC offers help to install the English version of the system for free.”

XM22AL5S peripherals
Specifications listed for XM22AL5S Mini PC include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4 (up to 64GB)
    • 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (up to 4TB)
    • 1x M.2 2242 SATA SSD
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x DisplayPort 1.4b
    • 2x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x 3.5 mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.3
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Home
  • Power:
    • 20V/5A
  • Dimensions:
    • 112 x 112 x 38mm
    • 437g

Further information

As AndroidTVBox reports, the XM22AL5S Mini PC barebones variant can be found on MiniXPC for $549.99. The 16GB DDR4/512GB NVMe SSD starts at $649.99. Shipping is estimated to occur in early January. Refer to the XM22AL5S product page on MiniXPC.com

