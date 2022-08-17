Wall Street Canyon offers 12th Gen Intel processors and four 4K displays

Wall Street Canyon offers 12th Gen Intel processors and four 4K displaysAug 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views
The Wall Street Canyon by SimplyNUC integrates Intel’s 12th Gen i3/i5/i7 processors and it supports Iris Xe Graphics . The base models come with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD.
Information about the i3 processor and its vPro version is not available yet. Simply NUC has listed the specs for the processors currently supported:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i7-1260P — 4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.7GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.4GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)
- i7-1270P vPro — 4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.8GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.5GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)
- i5-1240P — 4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.4GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.3GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)
- i5-1250P vPro — 4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.4GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.3GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)