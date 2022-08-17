All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Wall Street Canyon offers 12th Gen Intel processors and four 4K displays

Aug 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views

The Wall Street Canyon by SimplyNUC integrates Intel’s 12th Gen i3/i5/i7 processors and it supports Iris Xe Graphics . The base models come with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD.

Information about the i3 processor and its vPro version is not available yet. Simply NUC has listed the specs for the processors currently supported: 

  • i7-1260P  4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.7GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.4GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP) 
  • i7-1270P vPro  4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.8GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.5GHz, 18MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)
  • i5-1240P —  4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.4GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.3GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)
  • i5-1250P vPro —  4P+8E/16T, P-Cores: up to 4.4GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.3GHz, 12MB Intel® Smart Cache (35W TDP)


Wall Street Canyon
(click image to enlarge)

The memory system supports dual channel DDR4-3200MHz SO-DIMM (up to 64GB) sockets while the storage interface includes one 2.5” drive bay (up to 8TB) and two M.2 SSD slots (8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD or 4TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2).


NUC12WSKi7/v7 peripherals (Slim)
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of two HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The product page also mentions that the featured Iris Xe Graphics from Intel also supports an 8K monitor. 

 
NUC12WSHi7/v7/v7L peripherals (Tall)
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there is one GbE RJ45 LAN port and Bluetooth 5.2/Wi-Fi6E (AX211). 

The company ships the devices with Ubuntu at no cost or Windows 10 Home for $120. There is also support for Win Pro for $150 and Win IoTe for $180. ASRock also recently released their NUC 1200 BOX Series which feature similar 12th Gen processors and similar peripherals. Earlier this year, SimplyNUC also launched the Topaz 2 Mini-PC series (NUC12TZI7/I5/I3) which are available in a similar price range. 

Specifications listed for the Wall Street Canyon include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots
    • 2x M.2 SSD slots
    • 1x 2.5″ Drive Bay (supported in Tall version only)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0b
    • 2x Thunderbolt 4
    • 3.5mm stereo headset jack
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.2
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Thunderbolt 4
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 (front)
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (rear)
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (vPro Version Only)
    • Replaceable lid for I/O expansion 
    • Kensington Lock support
    • VESA mount kit support
  • Power:
    • 12-20VDC variable DC input
    • 120W 19V PSU supplied
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 10 IoT
    • Linux (Ubuntu)
  • Dimensions:
    • 117 x 112 x 54mm (Tall)
    • 117 x 112 x 37mm (Slim)

 Further information

These four products are available on SimplyNUC online store. The NUCs with i7 processors are available for $879 while the NUCs with i5 processors sell for $749.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

