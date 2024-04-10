8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.

TobuFi accommodates the Qualcomm QCS405 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

