All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support

Apr 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 125 views

8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.

TobuFi accommodates the Qualcomm QCS405 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • QCS405: quad-core Arm Cortex A53 (up to 1.4GHz ); 64-bit Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 306 GPU; DSP Qualcomm Hexagon QDSP6 v66 w/ Low Power Island & Voice accelerators


TobuFi block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

TobuFi is designed with 1GB LPDDR3 memory and 8GB eMMC storage, facilitating efficient data management and processing. It also supports multiple display resolutions and offers a wide array of interfaces including USB 3.0, HDMI, I2S, DMIC, SDC, UART, SPI, I2C, and GPIO.


TobuFi DVK interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of wireless capabilities, TobuFi stands out with its dual Wi-Fi functionality. It incorporates the Qualcomm QCN9074 Wi-Fi 6 chipset, supporting both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands with 2×4 MU-MIMO (2 transmit chains and 4 receive chains), and offers bandwidth options of 20/40/80/160 MHz. The module achieves an RF output power of up to 28dBm at 2.4 GHz and 27dBm at 5 GHz.

Furthermore, it includes the Qualcomm WCN9380 Wi-Fi 5, also covering 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies with 1×1 MU-MIMO and providing RF output power of up to 22dBm at 2.4 GHz and 20dBm at 5 GHz. This dual-band Wi-Fi setup ensures reliable and flexible wireless connectivity for a myriad of applications.

TobuFi SoM top view
(click image to enlarge)

The TobuFi’s software environment is built on OpenEmbedded/Yocto, offering a comprehensive and adaptable development platform. This includes multiple Board Support Package (BSP) and application layers, as well as a range of development and upgrade tools. These capabilities facilitate seamless integration of TobuFi modules and enable the development of customized software distributions.

Specifications listed for the 8devices TobuFi:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR3 1GB + eMMC 8GB
    • 1x 8-bit (SDC1, 1.8 V)
    • 1x 4-bit (SDC2, 1.8/2.95 V)
  • Display:
    • One 4-lane MIPI DSI ports
    • DSI (up to 720P)
    • HDMIv1.4a (up to 1080p @30fps)
    • RGB support, SPI
  • Audio:
    • Serial low-power interchip media bus (SLIMbus)
    • MI2S
  • Connectivity:
  • USB:
    • USB 2.0
    • USB 3.0
  • Mechanical:
    • 36.6 x 76.6mm

Further Information

TobuFi SoM is available for pre-order at $159.00, while the TobuFi Development Kit is priced at $399.00. The estimated delivery date for these products is June of 2024.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...