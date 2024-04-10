8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support

8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto SupportApr 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 125 views
8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.
TobuFi accommodates the Qualcomm QCS405 System-on-Chip with the following architecture:
- QCS405: quad-core Arm Cortex A53 (up to 1.4GHz ); 64-bit Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 306 GPU; DSP Qualcomm Hexagon QDSP6 v66 w/ Low Power Island & Voice accelerators