Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPUApr 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 76 views
Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.
The Aquila AM69, the first module in this series, features the Texas Instruments AM69A Arm-based processor with the following architecture:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- TI AM69A: Up to 8x Arm Cortex-A72 (Up to 2.0 GHz); 2x Arm Cortex-R5F (Up to 1.0 GHz)