Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

The Aquila AM69, the first module in this series, features the Texas Instruments AM69A Arm-based processor with the following architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

