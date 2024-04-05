All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Apr 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 76 views

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

The Aquila AM69, the first module in this series, features the Texas Instruments AM69A Arm-based processor with the following architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • TI AM69A: Up to 8x Arm Cortex-A72 (Up to 2.0 GHz); 2x Arm Cortex-R5F (Up to 1.0 GHz)


TI AM69A block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC flash memory, delivering exceptional performance and storage capabilities for a wide range of applications. In addition to the 32 TOPs NPU, Toradex offers support for industry-standard frameworks such as TensorFlow Lite, PyTorch, and more.

For multimedia, the SoM is equipped with dual Image Signal Processors for advanced image handling, a triple Display Controller for 2D and 3D graphics, and dual Video Decoders and Encoders for superior video processing. It includes versatile display interfaces like Quad Lane MIPI DSI, DisplayPort 1.4, and eDP 1.4, alongside three Quad Lane MIPI CSI-2 interfaces for extensive camera connectivity.

Equipped with Gigabit Ethernet featuring Audio Video Bridging (AVB) and an additional RGMII interface, this SoM ensures enhanced network flexibility. It also supports advanced wireless connectivity with Dual Band Wi-Fi across 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz frequencies, including the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard (802.11ax), for high-speed, reliable wireless communication.

The SoM supports multiple protocols, including two PCIe (x2 Gen 3) interfaces for fast peripheral connections and four SerDes (SGMII) for serial data transfer. It offers seven I2C buses, two SPI and one QSPII interfaces for versatile serial communication, along with four UART interfaces for asynchronous communication, and four PWM outputs for motor control and lighting adjustments.


Toradex AM69 main features
(click images to enlarge)

Toradex provides a free Embedded Linux OS with options between Yocto Project-based Reference Images and the user-friendly Torizon OS, facilitating easy configuration and development. Additionally, the production-quality, Yocto Project-compatible Embedded Linux BSP ensures quality and ease of development.

Specifications listed for the Toradex AM69:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR4 (128-bit)
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
  • Audio:
    • 2x I2S
  • Display:
    • 1x DP 1.4 or 1x eDP 1.4
    • 2x Quad Lane MIPI DSI
  • Camera:
    • 3x Quad Lane MIPI CSI-2 (12 virtual channels)
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit w/ AVB (+2nd RGMII)
    • 2.4/5/6 GHz Dual Band / 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe – 2x (x2 Gen 3)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x SerDes (SGMII)
    • 7x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x QSPI
    • 4x UART, 4x CAN, 1x JTAG
    • 16x GPIOs, 8x Analog Inputs, 4x PWM
    • 1x SDIO/SD/MMC
  • USB:
    • USB 3.2 – 1x DRD | 1x Host
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40° to +85° C
  • Power:
    • Power Dissipation – 5W to 25W
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 60mm

Further Information

In their recent product announcement, Toradex did not disclose the pricing details for the Aquila AM69 modules. However, more information, including pricing details, can be found on the Aquila AM69’s product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...