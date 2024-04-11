All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00

Apr 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 179 views

MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration. 

This release follows the introduction of the MYC-G2LX CPU module in May 2023, another product in MYIR’s lineup utilizing the same Renesas processor.

  • R9A07G044L23GBG — Dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.2GHz) w/ FPU, Single Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 200MHz); Arm Mali-G31 (up to 500MHz); video codec H.264


RENESAS RZ/G2L block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board’s capabilities are further enhanced by integrated 3D graphics and a video codec engine, rendering it a suitable option for entry-level industrial human machine interfaces and embedded devices that require video functionality according to MYIR.


Remi Pi interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Remi Pi is equipped with 1GB DDR4 RAM, 8GB eMMC, and a MicroSD card slot, alongside a suite of connectivity options including two debug serial ports, two USB 2.0 HOST ports, a USB 2.0 OTG port, and dual Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, complemented by a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module.

Its 40-pin extension header, compatible with the Raspberry Pi ecosystem to extend its versatility and supporting peripherals like GPIO, I2C, UART, and CAN, as well as MIPI-CSI for cameras, HDMI, LVDS for displays, and audio I/O.

Remi Pi top view
(click image to enlarge)

MYIR announces that this SBC is compatible with Linux 5.10.83, offering configurations such as myir-image-full for HMI applications and myir-image-core for industrial usage, which includes RT-Linux and FreeRTOS. According to the announcement, support for Ubuntu and Debian systems is expected to be added in the next two months.

The company also offers additional modules like the MY-CAM003M Camera Module and MY-LVDS070C LCD, ensuring broad compatibility with various Pi extension modules and enabling adaptation for a variety of projects.

Specifications listed for the MYIR Remi Pi:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
    • 32KB EEPROM
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 
    • 1x LVDS
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI
  • Audio:
    • 1x Audio Input & Output Interface
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10/100/1000M Ethernet
    • 1x 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2 Module
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1x User button
  • Debug:
    • 1x USB-UART debug interface
    • 2x Debug UART (1x for Cortex-A55 & 1x for Cortex-M33)
  • USB:
    • 2 x USB2.0 Host (Type-A)
    • 1 x USB2.0 OTG (Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Power On/Off button
    • 2x Status LEDs 
    • 1x RTC Battery Holder
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • PMIC RAA215300
  • Mechanical:
    • 70mm x 120mm
    • 6-layer PCB design

Further Information

Additional technical details of the Remi Pi and purchasing options are available on the MYIR website, with the board priced at $55.00.

