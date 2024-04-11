Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration.

This release follows the introduction of the MYC-G2LX CPU module in May 2023, another product in MYIR’s lineup utilizing the same Renesas processor.

