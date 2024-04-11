Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00

Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00Apr 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 179 views
MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration.
This release follows the introduction of the MYC-G2LX CPU module in May 2023, another product in MYIR’s lineup utilizing the same Renesas processor.
- R9A07G044L23GBG — Dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.2GHz) w/ FPU, Single Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 200MHz); Arm Mali-G31 (up to 500MHz); video codec H.264