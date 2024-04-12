All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors

Apr 11, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 115 views

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

Both the RPS310 and ADS310 are equipped with the Intel R680E/Q670E chipset and designed to handle a thermal design power (TDP) of 125W. They support a range of 14th Gen Intel LGA 1700 Socket processors:

  • Intel Core I9-14900 (24 Cores, 36M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz); 65W
  • Intel Core I9-14900T (24 Cores, 36M Cache, up to 1.1 GHz); 35W
  • Intel Core I7-14700 (20 Cores, 33M Cache, up to 2.1 GHz); 65W
  • Intel Core I7-14700T (20 Cores, 33M Cache, up to 1.3 GHz); 35W
  • Intel Core I5-14500 (14 Cores, 24M Cache, up to 2.6 GHz); 65W
  • Intel Core I5-14500T (14 Cores, 24M Cache, up to 1.7 GHz); 35W
  • Intel Core I3-14100 (4 Cores , 12M Cache, up to 3.5 GHz); 60W
  • Intel Core I3-14100T (4 Cores, 12M Cache, up to 2.7 GHz); 35W
  • Intel 300T (2 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz); 35W


RPS310-R680E/Q670E block diagram & interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

TheRPS310-R680E/Q670E can handle up to 128GB through 4 DDR5 DIMM slots and supports four independent displays with VGA, two DP++, and HDMI, all capable of 4K resolution.

It features extensive expansion options including two PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x4 slots, one M.2 E key, two M.2 M key, and four SATA 3.0 ports. The rich I/O setup includes four Intel 2.5GbE ports, four COM ports, and various USB configurations.

DFI indicates that this model has a 10-year CPU lifecycle, extendable to 15 years under the SPS Process, ensuring long-term reliability.


ADS310-R680E/Q670E block diagram & interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the ADS310-R680E/Q670E supports up to 128GB through 4 DDR4 UDIMM slots and similarly supports four independent 4K displays. Its expansion capabilities include one PCIe x16 slot, three PCIe x4 slots, and comprehensive storage and connectivity options.

Moreover, it features two Intel 10GbE ports and various USB ports. This model has a 15-year CPU life cycle support until Q2′ 34, aligning with the Intel IOTG Roadmap for long-term dependability in critical applications.

DFI MicroATX motherboards
(click image to enlarge)

Both models comply with CE, FCC, Class B, and RoHS standards, meeting rigorous regulatory requirements. According to Jarry Chang, General Manager of the Products Center at DFI, these motherboards are engineered to meet the sophisticated demands of modern manufacturing and healthcare environments.

Further Information

As of now, DFI has not released pricing details for the RPS310-R680E/Q670E or ADS310-R680E/Q670E motherboards. For more specific information, refer to the official product announcement.

