DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).
Both the RPS310 and ADS310 are equipped with the Intel R680E/Q670E chipset and designed to handle a thermal design power (TDP) of 125W. They support a range of 14th Gen Intel LGA 1700 Socket processors:
- Intel Core I9-14900 (24 Cores, 36M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz); 65W
- Intel Core I9-14900T (24 Cores, 36M Cache, up to 1.1 GHz); 35W
- Intel Core I7-14700 (20 Cores, 33M Cache, up to 2.1 GHz); 65W
- Intel Core I7-14700T (20 Cores, 33M Cache, up to 1.3 GHz); 35W
- Intel Core I5-14500 (14 Cores, 24M Cache, up to 2.6 GHz); 65W
- Intel Core I5-14500T (14 Cores, 24M Cache, up to 1.7 GHz); 35W
- Intel Core I3-14100 (4 Cores , 12M Cache, up to 3.5 GHz); 60W
- Intel Core I3-14100T (4 Cores, 12M Cache, up to 2.7 GHz); 35W
- Intel 300T (2 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz); 35W