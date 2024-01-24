All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Emerald 2 Mini PC with Triple HDMI and Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Jan 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 115 views

This month, Simply NUC, Inc unveiled their newest Mini PC, the Emerald 2 NUC. This advanced model is designed to be compatible with a range of Intel’s 13th Gen processors, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling support for multiple 4K displays. Additionally, the Emerald 2 boasts a capability of supporting up to 64GB DDR4 and massive storage support for a variety of computing applications.

The product announcement states that this new mini PC can be configured with the following three Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Processors:

  • i7-1360P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1340P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.60GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i3-1315U6C/8T (2P+4E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units

 

 

Emerald 2 is highly customizable, with various memory, storage and mounting options. Its technical specs include dual DDR4-3200 SO-DIMMs with a maximum of 64GB memory, storage options ranging from 128GB to 8TB, and a range of peripheral connectivity options. The chassis supports a Kensington lock and VESA mount kit, and the system comes with a 19VDC, 57W power supply.

In terms of network connectivity, Emerald 2 excels with its Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module, offering data rates up to 2.4Gbps. It also has dual Ethernet ports for creating secure local networks and an optional LTE module for extended connectivity.


Emerald 2 interfaces
This Simply NUC boasts three HDMI ports, a USB-C port with Alt-DP, and Intel Xe graphics, supporting multiple 4K displays. It also includes a TF SD Card slot reader, enhancing content workflow efficiency. Security is a top priority, with Intel OS Guard providing protection against malicious attacks.

Simply NUC Emerald 2
Adhering to a range of safety regulations, EMC/RF standards, and environmental regulations, the Emerald 2 from Simply NUC exemplifies reliability and sustainability in its design. This versatile mini PC supports a variety of certified operating systems, including Windows 11 (Pro and Home), Windows IoT, and Linux (Ubuntu).

Specifications listed for the Emerald 2 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5 GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • Intel Wi-Fi AX201 + Bluetooth 5.2
    • RP-SMA Connectors
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M-Key slot for NVME SSD 2280 or 4x PCIE 4.0
    • M.2 B-Key slot for SATA3 SSD 2242 (6Gbps)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3x HDMI 2.0 ports
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 ports
    • 2x USB3.2 Type-A ports
    • 1x USB4 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Kensington Lock
    • Consumer IR receiver
  • Power:
    • 12v-19v power plug
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 168 x 115 x 37.4 mm

Further information

The Simply NUC Emerald 2 is priced according to its processor variants: the i7-1360P model is available for $799.00, the i5-1340P variant for $669.00, and the i3-1315U model at $569.00. Each price includes 4GB DDR4 RAM and a three-year support service, as detailed on their product pages. More information can be found on the product announcement.

