Emerald 2 Mini PC with Triple HDMI and Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, Simply NUC, Inc unveiled their newest Mini PC, the Emerald 2 NUC. This advanced model is designed to be compatible with a range of Intel’s 13th Gen processors, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling support for multiple 4K displays. Additionally, the Emerald 2 boasts a capability of supporting up to 64GB DDR4 and massive storage support for a variety of computing applications.

The product announcement states that this new mini PC can be configured with the following three Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



i7-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units

i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.60GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 Execution Units

i3-1315U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units

Emerald 2 is highly customizable, with various memory, storage and mounting options. Its technical specs include dual DDR4-3200 SO-DIMMs with a maximum of 64GB memory, storage options ranging from 128GB to 8TB, and a range of peripheral connectivity options. The chassis supports a Kensington lock and VESA mount kit, and the system comes with a 19VDC, 57W power supply.

In terms of network connectivity, Emerald 2 excels with its Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module, offering data rates up to 2.4Gbps. It also has dual Ethernet ports for creating secure local networks and an optional LTE module for extended connectivity.