SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today at Embedded World, SiFive, Inc. unveiled the HiFive Premier P550, an advanced iteration of the former HiFive Unmatched board. This new development board offers a Linux-based platform in a standard PC form factor, marking a significant evolution in their RISC-V product line.

The HiFive Premier P550 is powered by a quad-core SiFive Performance P550 processor. Its standout feature is the P550 core, known for delivering high compute density and efficient performance, while maintaining an energy-efficient profile.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



CPU: