SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 Support

SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 SupportApr 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views
Today at Embedded World, SiFive, Inc. unveiled the HiFive Premier P550, an advanced iteration of the former HiFive Unmatched board. This new development board offers a Linux-based platform in a standard PC form factor, marking a significant evolution in their RISC-V product line.
The HiFive Premier P550 is powered by a quad-core SiFive Performance P550 processor. Its standout feature is the P550 core, known for delivering high compute density and efficient performance, while maintaining an energy-efficient profile.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
CPU:
- Three-issue, out-of-order, 64-bit execution pipeline
- 64-bit quad-core SiFive P550 running at 1.4GHz with:
- RV64GC (RV64IMAFDC)
- 32KB instruction cache / 32KB data cache per core
- 256KB L2 cache per core
- 4MB Coherent Banked L3 cache