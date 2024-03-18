All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Mar 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 89 views

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The product specs list indicate that the VPC-5640S can be ordered with any of the following 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1265UE processors:

  • i7-1265UE10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 96 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • i5-1245UE10C/12T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (12-55W TDP); 80 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
  • i3-1215UE6C/8T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 64 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)


VPC-5640S front & rear interfaces
The VPC-5640S is purpose-built for in-vehicle applications. It is equipped with four PoE LAN ports running at an impressive 2.5GbE speed, offering a robust set of pathways for peripheral cameras and other devices. These are complemented by an additional LAN port supporting Intel I226-LM, also at 2.5GbE. 

The blend of PoE function and serial communication, featuring DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232/422/485, isolated CANBus, and an 8-bit digital I/O, is enhanced by the system’s 12th Gen Intel Core processing. This powerhouse enables efficient process control and task execution, particularly useful in video surveillance applications.


VPC-5640S internal peripherals (top & bottom views)
The storage capabilities of the VPC-5640S include a 2.5″ HDD for SATA at 6Gb/s, along with NVMe supported by its M.2 2280 M-Key, providing ample capacity for applications that require edge data storage and processing. Its interconnectivity extends to the IoT ecosystem, with Wi-Fi capabilities through an M.2 2230 E-Key.

Additionally, the system offers two M.2 3052 B-Keys with dual SIM slots for simultaneous use of two 5G modules, enhancing edge-to-cloud capabilities. This, along with two more standalone SIM slots, onboard GPS, NEO-M9V, and G-Sensor, tailor the VPC-5640S for fleet management solutions.


AAEON VPC-5640S
AAEON has designed the VPC-5640S to excel in harsh environments. With a broad temperature range of -40°C ~ 70°C and a power input range of 9V ~ 36V DC, complete with circuit protection and ignition delay on/off, the system is engineered to protect crucial data from environmental and power supply fluctuations.

Delivering reliable performance, the VPC-5640S features a fanless design, crucial for in-vehicle use. It’s E-Mark certified and meets MIL-STD-810H standards for vibration and shock tolerance, ensuring robustness in demanding environments.

Further Information

The VPC-5640S, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, is priced at $1812.00. This package includes one VPC-5640S unit, a pair of wall-mount brackets, a screw package, and a 3-pin DC-in power connector.

