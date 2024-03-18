AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The product specs list indicate that the VPC-5640S can be ordered with any of the following 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1265UE processors:

