AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle SolutionsMar 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 89 views
Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.
The product specs list indicate that the VPC-5640S can be ordered with any of the following 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1265UE processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i7-1265UE — 10C/12T, 3.50 – 4.70GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 96 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- i5-1245UE — 10C/12T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (12-55W TDP); 80 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)
- i3-1215UE — 6C/8T, 3.30 – 4.40GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); 64 EU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)