Alder Lake-P dev board offers multiple expansion interfaces and quad-display support

AAEON unveiled yesterday the Up Xtreme 12 development board which can accommodate various Intel i-core 12th Gen processors. This SBC can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5, 2x M.2 2280 connectors, 1x SATA 3.0 interface, 1x 2,5 GbE LAN port and wireless connectivity.

The datasheet specifies that the Up Xtreme 12 can be ordered with any of the following Alder Lake-P System-on-Chip (SoC):

