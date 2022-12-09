All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Alder Lake-P dev board offers multiple expansion interfaces and quad-display support

Dec 9, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 132 views

AAEON unveiled yesterday the Up Xtreme 12 development board which can accommodate various Intel i-core 12th Gen processors. This SBC can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5, 2x M.2 2280 connectors, 1x SATA 3.0 interface, 1x 2,5 GbE LAN port and wireless connectivity. 

The datasheet specifies that the Up Xtreme 12 can be ordered with any of the following Alder Lake-P System-on-Chip (SoC):

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i7-1270PE 12C/16T, 3.30GHz – 4.50GH, (28 –  64W);18 MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz)
  • i5-1250PE 12C/16T, 3.20GHz – 4.40GHz; (28 –  64W); 12 MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • i3-1220PE 8C/12T, 3.10GHz – 4.20GHz; (28 – 64W); 12 MB Smart Cache;  Intel UHD graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
  • Celeron 7305E 5C/5T; up to 1.0GHz (15W); 8 MB Smart Cache;  Intel UHD graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)


Up Xtreme 12 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)
        

Due to its fast processor and the LPDDR5 memory, the Up Xtreme 12 can handle up to four simultaneous displays with 4K resolution @60Hz. The display peripherals present in this board are 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x DP 1.4a, one eDP 1.4b connector and 1x USB Type-C port with display support. 

    
Up Xtreme 12 front/side (left) and rear view (right)
(click images to enlarge)
        

There are two stacked LAN ports on the board; the top RJ45 port supports 1GbE while the bottom port supports 2.5GbE. Wireless connectivity is also supported via a M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi-6/BT 5.2 and a M.2 3052-B key for 5G. 

There are multiple serial ports including 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x USB 4.0 Type-C port, 2x USB 2.0 ports (1x from wafer) and 1x USB 2.0 Type-A. Additionally there is a 40-pin expansion port and 2x 10-pin RS232/422/485 connectors. 


Up Xtreme 12 basic specs
(click image to enlarge)
 

AAEON also listed software support for Windows 10 Enterprise, Ubuntu 22.04 and Yocto in the future. 

Further information

AAEON didn’t provide information related to pricing. Refer to the product page here for more information. It also seems that AAEON provides an active heatsink with the Up Xtreme i12 standard order.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...