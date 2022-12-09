Alder Lake-P dev board offers multiple expansion interfaces and quad-display support

Alder Lake-P dev board offers multiple expansion interfaces and quad-display supportDec 9, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 132 views
AAEON unveiled yesterday the Up Xtreme 12 development board which can accommodate various Intel i-core 12th Gen processors. This SBC can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5, 2x M.2 2280 connectors, 1x SATA 3.0 interface, 1x 2,5 GbE LAN port and wireless connectivity.
The datasheet specifies that the Up Xtreme 12 can be ordered with any of the following Alder Lake-P System-on-Chip (SoC):
- i7-1270PE 12C/16T, 3.30GHz – 4.50GH, (28 – 64W);18 MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz)
- i5-1250PE 12C/16T, 3.20GHz – 4.40GHz; (28 – 64W); 12 MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
- i3-1220PE 8C/12T, 3.10GHz – 4.20GHz; (28 – 64W); 12 MB Smart Cache; Intel UHD graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
- Celeron 7305E 5C/5T; up to 1.0GHz (15W); 8 MB Smart Cache; Intel UHD graphics (up to 1.10 GHz)