MSI officially launches new line of compact Mini PC Series

MSI officially launches new line of compact Mini PC SeriesJul 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views
MSI has recently launched its Mini PC line-up, catering to a diverse range of industries such as SMBs, medical facilities, kiosks, and various commercial settings. These mini PCs are powered by the latest Intel Core processors, ensuring they can handle high-demanding applications with ease.
MSI has launched four Mini-PCs, expanding their product line with the Cubi 5 12M, Cubi N ADL, Pro DP10 13M, and the Pro DP21 13M.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
According to the The Pro DP21 13M datasheet, this mini PC can accommodate the following Raptor Lake processors:
- i7-13700 — 16C/24T (8P+8E), Up to 5.20GHz, 30MB Smart Cache (64-219W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60GHz), 32 Execution Units
- i5-13400 — 10C/16T (6P+4E), Up to 4.60GHz, 20MB Smart Cache (65-154W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55GHz), 24 Execution Units
- i3-13100 — 4C/8T (4P+0E), Up to 4.50GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (60-89W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55GHz), 24 Execution Units