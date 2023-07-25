All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MSI officially launches new line of compact Mini PC Series

Jul 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views

MSI has recently launched its Mini PC line-up, catering to a diverse range of industries such as SMBs, medical facilities, kiosks, and various commercial settings. These mini PCs are powered by the latest Intel Core processors, ensuring they can handle high-demanding applications with ease.

MSI has launched four Mini-PCs, expanding their product line with the Cubi 5 12M, Cubi N ADL, Pro DP10 13M, and the Pro DP21 13M. 

According to the The Pro DP21 13M datasheet, this mini PC can accommodate the following Raptor Lake processors: 

  • i7-1370016C/24T (8P+8E), Up to 5.20GHz, 30MB Smart Cache (64-219W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60GHz), 32 Execution Units
  • i5-1340010C/16T (6P+4E), Up to 4.60GHz, 20MB Smart Cache (65-154W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55GHz), 24 Execution Units
  • i3-131004C/8T (4P+0E), Up to 4.50GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (60-89W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55GHz), 24 Execution Units   


Pro DP21 13M peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the PRO DP10 13M can be configured with the following Intel Core processors:

  • i5-1360P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1340P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 – 4.60GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i3-1315U6C/8T (2P+4E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 10MB Smart Cache (15-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 64 Execution Units

The Pro DP10 13M provides users with the choice of Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 or Intel Wi-Fi AC3168. Additionally, it features a 2.5G RJ45 port powered by Realtek RTL8125BG-CG for fast wired connections.


Pro DP10 13M peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The Pro DP10 13M comes with similar Wi-Fi options, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 or Intel Wi-Fi AC3168, but offers a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port powered by Realtek RTL8111H.

Both models can be optionally configured with a COM port useful for specific industrial and legacy connectivity needs.

Additionally, both mini PCs feature multiple USB ports to support a range of peripherals. The Pro DP10 13M takes advantage of the super-fast Thunderbolt 4 port, with speeds of up to 40Gbps, along with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port and five USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports.


Pro DP21 13M
(click image to enlarge)

The Pro DP21 13M provides one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, offering a versatile array of USB interfaces.

Both models include a fan cooler to maintain optimal operating temperatures, ensuring consistent performance during heavy workloads.

Specifications listed for the Pro DP10 13M include:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel SoC
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 2666/ 3200MHz SO-DIMMs (up to 64GB)
    • 2x M.2 SSD (PCIe)
    • 1x 2.5” HDD / SSD
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI out 2.0b
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
    • 1x D-Sub (VGA) or COM port
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out combo
  • Connectivity:
    • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 or  Intel Wi-Fi AC3168
    • 5.3 (AX211) or 4.2 (AC3168)
    • 1x 2.5G RJ45 (Realtek RTL8125BG-CG)
    • 1x Wi-Fi Antenna
  • Other Features:
    • Fan Cooler
    • dTPM 2.0
  • USB:
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40 Gbps)
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
    • 5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
  • Power:
    • 1x DC Jack
    • 120W Adapter
  • Mechanical: 
    • 204 x 208 x 54.8mm
    • 1.27 Kg
    • VESA mountable

Preliminary specifications listed for the Pro DP21 13M include:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel H610
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 2666/ 3200MHz SO-DIMMs (up to 64GB)
    • 1x M.2 SSD (PCIe/ SATA auto switch)
    • 2x 2.5” HDD / SSD
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI out 2.0
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mic-in
    • 1x Line-out
    • 1x Headphone-out
  • Connectivity:
    • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 or  Intel Wi-Fi AC3168
    • 5.3 (AX211) or 4.2 (AC3168)
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 (Realtek RTL8111H)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x COM port
    • Fan cooler
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
  • Power:
    • 1x DC Jack
    • 120W Adapter
  • Mechanical: 
    • 178.82 x 34.48 x 179mm
    • 1.27 Kg
    • VESA mountable

The Cubi5 12M mini PC is built around Intel 12th Gen processors and it was covered in late January

The last mini PC introduced is the low-cost Cubi N ADL which comes in a similar form-factor as the Cubi5 12M, but instead it accommodates the Intel N200 or the Intel N100 processors. 

Further information

According to the product announcement, these items are available through various global distributors. For instance, the Pro DP21 13M-495US (with i7, 16GB DDR4, and 500GB NVMe SSD) can be purchased for $1049.00 from Newegg. Similarly, the Pro DP10 13M-057US (with i7, 16GB DDR4, and 1TB PCIe SSD) is priced at $1249.99 at the same distributor. Additionally, Newegg offers the Cubi N ADL-005US (N200, 4GB DDR4, and 128GB M.2 SATA SSD) for $289.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

