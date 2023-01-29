All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Clearcube new NUC Mini PCs feature Alder Lake-P processors

Jan 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 116 views

ClearCube has launched two Mini PC models based on the 12th Gen i5/i7 Intel Cores. The DTi NUC Mini PC series support up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x optional Thunderbolt ports and access to a copper network connection or fiber network connection.

These new Mini-PCs from Clearcube are based on the Intel NUC and they integrate the following 12th Gen Core processors with 10nm process:

  • i7-1260P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1240P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units


DTi Series NUC Mini PC side
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the main difference between the DTi71222/DTi51222 and the DTi71242/DTi51242 is that the latter two models include dual USB Type-C ports (1x Thunderbolt 3 & 1x Thunderbolt 4). 


DTi Series NUC Mini PC front
(click image to enlarge)

ClearCube indicates, “For sites where data security is paramount, DT(i5/i7)1222/42 additional SFP NIC that can be populated with 1000BASE-SX or 1000 BASE-LX SFP to provide fiber-optic connections to host resources and increased Security of physical and data assets. The SFP port can also be populated with a 1G BASE-T module to give two copper connections to the device for a redundant or bonded communications path.”


DTi Series NUC Mini PC back
(click image to enlarge)

The company also claims that these Mini-PCs meet the latest US Department of Defense requirement for Windows 10 support.

Specifications listed for the DTi71222/42 and the DTi51222/42 Mini-PCs include: 

  • Memory:
    • 2x DDR4 3200MHz (Up to 64GB)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit RJ45 LAN port
    • 1x SFP 1Gbps
    • 1x 10Gbps RJ45 (optional)
    • Wi-Fi 6 
    • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x B Key 2242 Gen3 (SATA)
    • 1x M Key 2280 Gen4
    • 1x E Key 2230
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt (DTi71242 & DTi51242 only)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0, vPRO, Secure Boot
    • 1x Power button
  • OS:
    • Windows 10/11
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • 12V/24 (via DC Jack)
    • 19V DC power supply adapter
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 1.5″ x 5″x 6.5″
    • 2 lbs
    • Metal chassis

Further information

Pricing doesn’t seem available on the product page for any of the devices. Refer to the ClearCube’s online store for more details.

