Clearcube new NUC Mini PCs feature Alder Lake-P processors
Jan 28, 2023
ClearCube has launched two Mini PC models based on the 12th Gen i5/i7 Intel Cores. The DTi NUC Mini PC series support up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x optional Thunderbolt ports and access to a copper network connection or fiber network connection.
These new Mini-PCs from Clearcube are based on the Intel NUC and they integrate the following 12th Gen Core processors with 10nm process:
- i7-1260P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 GHz – 4.70GHz, 18MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i5-1240P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 GHz – 4.40GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz), 80 Execution Units