Clearcube new NUC Mini PCs feature Alder Lake-P processors

ClearCube has launched two Mini PC models based on the 12th Gen i5/i7 Intel Cores. The DTi NUC Mini PC series support up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x optional Thunderbolt ports and access to a copper network connection or fiber network connection.

These new Mini-PCs from Clearcube are based on the Intel NUC and they integrate the following 12th Gen Core processors with 10nm process:

