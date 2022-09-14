de next-TGU8 SBC features Tiger Lake-UP3 processor and dual LAN ports

de next-TGU8 SBC features Tiger Lake-UP3 processor and dual LAN portsSep 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 291 views
The de next-TGU8 is a compact size Single Board Computer integrating an on-board 11th Gen processor from Intel. The SBC comes with 16GB of onboard RAM and it supports dual displays, a SATA 3 port, dual GbE LAN ports, etc.
The de next-TGU8 features the same processor found in other recent AAEON products, (i.e. RBX-I2000). The processors supported by this SBC are described below:
- i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)