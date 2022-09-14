All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

de next-TGU8 SBC features Tiger Lake-UP3 processor and dual LAN ports

Sep 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 291 views

The de next-TGU8 is a compact size Single Board Computer integrating an on-board 11th Gen processor from Intel. The SBC comes with 16GB of onboard RAM and it supports dual displays, a SATA 3 port, dual GbE LAN ports, etc. 

The  de next-TGU8 features the same processor found in other recent AAEON products, (i.e. RBX-I2000). The processors supported by this SBC are described below:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)


Tiger Lake-UP3 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC supports dual simultaneous displays via one HDMI 1.4b port and one eDP port with [email protected] resolution. 

The device also provides a SATA 3.0 port for storage and a M.2 M Key 2280 for additional expansion. 

de next-TGU8 front (right) and back (left)
(click images to enlarge)

For fast connectivity, the de next-TGU8 provides one 2.5GbE LAN port and one GbE LAN port located next to the dual USB 3.2 ports as seen below. The device also offers four additional USB 2.0 via pin header. 

 
de next-TGU8 SBC
(click images to enlarge)

AAEON expects de next-TGU8 SBC to be a robust solution for applications related to robotics, edge AI computing and other smart-industrial applications. 

Specifications listed for the de next-TGU8 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Onboard LPDDR4x, 3733MT/s (up to 16GB)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
    • 1x eDP (up to 3840 x 2160)
    • Line-in, Line-out, MIC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M key 2280 (1x PCIe x2, x1 PCIe x4 Gen 3.0 (by FPC)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.2 (Type-A)
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (via pin-header)
    • 1x SMBus/I2C (optional)
    • 8-bit DIO
    • 2x LED indicators, 1x Buzzer
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Smart fan
    • fTPM
    • 255 Levels WDT 
    • Battery backed RTC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12V
  • Dimensions:
    • 86mm x 55mm

 Further information

AAEON hasn’t shared any information specifying pricing or availability. Refer to the de next-TGU8 product page for additional details. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...