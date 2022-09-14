de next-TGU8 SBC features Tiger Lake-UP3 processor and dual LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The de next-TGU8 is a compact size Single Board Computer integrating an on-board 11th Gen processor from Intel. The SBC comes with 16GB of onboard RAM and it supports dual displays, a SATA 3 port, dual GbE LAN ports, etc.

The de next-TGU8 features the same processor found in other recent AAEON products, (i.e. RBX-I2000). The processors supported by this SBC are described below:

