ASRock debuts NUC Box Series with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

ASRock Industrial released today various fanned Mini PCs powered by Raptor Lake-P Intel processors. Some of these Mini-PCs offer support for DDR5-4800MHz, dual 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi6E and [email protected] quad-displays.

The NUCS 1300 BOX Series (Slim form-factor) and the NUC 1300 BOX Series are offered with the following 13th Gen Intel Core processors:

