ASRock debuts NUC Box Series with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

ASRock debuts NUC Box Series with 13th Gen Intel Core processorsJan 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza
ASRock Industrial released today various fanned Mini PCs powered by Raptor Lake-P Intel processors. Some of these Mini-PCs offer support for DDR5-4800MHz, dual 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi6E and [email protected] quad-displays.
The NUCS 1300 BOX Series (Slim form-factor) and the NUC 1300 BOX Series are offered with the following 13th Gen Intel Core processors:
- i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40 – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz)
- i7-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.70 – 5.00GHz); 18 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz)