ASRock debuts NUC Box Series with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Jan 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 243 views

ASRock Industrial released today various fanned Mini PCs powered by Raptor Lake-P Intel processors. Some of these Mini-PCs offer support for DDR5-4800MHz, dual 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi6E and [email protected] quad-displays.

The NUCS 1300 BOX Series (Slim form-factor) and the NUC 1300 BOX Series are offered with the following 13th Gen Intel Core processors:

  • i5-1340P 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40 – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz)
  • i7-1360P12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.70 – 5.00GHz); 18 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz)

   
NUC 1300 BOX Series (left) and NUCS 1300 BOX Series (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The NUC 1300 BOX Series is available in two variants: D5 which supports DDR5-4800MHz 2x 262-pin SO-DIMM memory and D4 which is compatible with DDR4-3200MHZ 2x 260-pin SO-DIMM memory. 

   
NUC 1300 D5 BOX Series 
(click images to enlarge)

Another difference between these two variants are the display ports. The D5 supports DP2.1 via the USB Type-C port while the D4 variant only supports DP1.4a. 


NUCS 1300 D4 BOX Series 
(click images to enlarge)

On the other hand, the NUCS 1300 BOX Series only offers one 2.5GbE LAN port and similar features as the D4 variant from the NUC 1300 Series.

Specifications listed for the NUC BOX-1300 Series D5/D4 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64GB (2x 262 SO-DIM) Dual Channel DDR5 4800 MHz (1340P/1360P D5 variant)
    • 64GB (2x 260 SO-DIM) Dual Channel DDR4 3200 MHz (1340P/1360P D4 variant)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) w/ PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
    • 1x SATA3.0 (6.0 Gb/s)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.2 (M.2 Key E, 2230 PCIe x1, USB 2.0 for Wireless)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 Ports (Intel I226LM w/ 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 2.1 (from USB4; D5 variant)
    • 2x DP 1.4a (1x from Type-C; D5 variant)
    • 3x DP 1.4a (2x from Type C; D4 variant)
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 4.0 Type-C
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 onboard IC
    • 256 segments WDT
    • CE, FCC certified
  • Power:
    • 12-19V DC (via DC jack input)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C～40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm
    • Plastic chassis w/ sheet metal
    • 1.0Kg
    • VESA mounting

 

Specifications listed for the NUCS BOX-1300 Series D4 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64GB (2x 260 SO-DIM) Dual Channel DDR4 3200 MHz (1340P/1360P)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260/2280) w/ PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.2 (M.2 Key E, 2230 PCIe x1, USB 2.0 for Wireless)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 Ports (Intel I226LM w/ 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0b
    • 2x DP1.4a (via USB Type-C)
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 onboard IC
    • 256 segments WDT
    • CE, FCC certified
  • Power:
    • 12-19V DC (via DC jack input)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C～40°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 110.0 x 117.5 x 38mm
    • Plastic chassis w/ sheet metal
    • 0.9Kg
    • VESA mounting

Further information

ASRock didn’t provide information about pricing or availability. All these products can be found on ASRock’s online store using this link. The product announcement can be found here.

