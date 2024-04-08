SolidRun 1st Fanless IPC with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 – Bedrock R8000 Edge AI

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SolidRun has just announced the release of the Bedrock R8000. This new fanless Industrial PC is notable for being the first to integrate AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processor, targeting applications in Generative AI and AI Inferencing at the edge due to its compatibility with Hailo AI accelerators.

At its core, the Bedrock R8000 features the robust AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processor. This powerful component includes an 8-core, 16-thread Zen4 CPU that can reach speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. Enhancing its performance is the Radeon 780M GPU, composed of 6 Work Group Processors and 12 Compute Units.

An additional highlight is the unit’s 16 TOPS Neural Processing Unit, further enhancing its AI processing capabilities.