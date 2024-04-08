All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SolidRun 1st Fanless IPC with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 – Bedrock R8000 Edge AI

Apr 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 167 views

SolidRun has just announced the release of the Bedrock R8000. This new fanless Industrial PC is notable for being the first to integrate AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processor, targeting applications in Generative AI and AI Inferencing at the edge due to its compatibility with Hailo AI accelerators. 

At its core, the Bedrock R8000 features the robust AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processor. This powerful component includes an 8-core, 16-thread Zen4 CPU that can reach speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. Enhancing its performance is the Radeon 780M GPU, composed of 6 Work Group Processors and 12 Compute Units.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


An additional highlight is the unit’s 16 TOPS Neural Processing Unit, further enhancing its AI processing capabilities.


Bedrock R8000 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Offering versatile performance, the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 series APUs in the Bedrock R8000 allow for CPU power adjustments from 8W to 54W in the BIOS. This flexibility is complemented by support for up to three AI accelerators, including both the Generative-AI optimized Hailo-10 and AI-Inferencing optimized Hailo-8.

The device boasts up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 ECC RAM, 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, four 4K display outputs, and dual USB4 ports capable of 40 Gbps bandwidth. This modular approach extends to compatibility with the Bedrock family’s ecosystem, supporting various Networking & I/O boards, Storage & Extension boards, and Power Modules.


Bedrock R8000 design
(click images to enlarge)

In terms of software, the Bedrock R8000 is compatible with major PC operating systems, including various Linux distributions and Windows versions. It offers an array of I/O configurations, including multiple display and Ethernet ports, optional wireless connectivity, and several USB ports.

Utilizing SolidRun’s Bedrock form factor for passive cooling, the Bedrock R8000 builds on the R7000’s design, allowing reliable operation from -40ºC to 85ºC in harsh industrial settings. Its fanless design, capable of handling up to 60W, features a robust cooling system with liquid metal TIM, heat pipes, a heat exchanger, and thermal coupling, ensuring efficient heat management under demanding workloads.

Bedrock R8000 Series
(click image to enlarge)

The Bedrock R8000 provides a selection of power module options to fit various deployment scenarios. The IPC’s enclosure, available in different sizes and made of machined aluminum, is designed for easy DIN-Rail mounting.

Specifications listed for the Bedrock R8000:

  • Memory:
    • 128 bit DDR5 5600 up to 96 GB ECC / non-ECC
  • AI Acceleration:
    • Up to 3x Hailo-8 M.2 AI Inferencing Acceleration Module 26 TOPS
    • Up to 2x Hailo-10 M.2 Generative AI Acceleration Module 40 TOPS
  • Display:
    • Up to 4x outputs HDMI 2.1 | DisplayPort 2.1
  • Expansion:
    • Up to 3x NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
  • Connectivity:
    • Up to 4x 2.5 GbE (Intel I226)
    • 4G / 5G Quectel modem
    • WiFi 6E (Intel AX210)
    • BT 5.3
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 4.0 40 Gb/s
    • 1x USB 3.2 gen 2 10 Gb/s
    • 3x USB 3.2 gen 2 5 Gb/s
  • Other Features:
    • Serial over USB
    • AMI Aptio V BIOS
  • OS:
    • Windows 10/11/IoT, Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40ºC to 85ºC
  • Power:
    • Up to 12V-60V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 30W model: 45 x 160 x 130 mm, 0.9 liter
    • 60W model: 73 x 160 x 130, 1.5 liter
    • Tile model: 29 x 160 x 130 mm, 0.6 liter
    • All aluminum enclosure, fanless cooling
    • DIN-rail, wall, VESA, table top

Further Information

SolidRun has not revealed the pricing for the Bedrock R8000. For more details, refer to the product page or the official product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...