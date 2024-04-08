unPhone: An Educational Platform Featuring LoRa, WiFi, BT, Touchscreen, and LiPo Battery

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.

According to the product page, this device was developed through a collaboration between the University of Sheffield, Pimoroni, and Gareth Coleman. As mentioned earlier, this development platform is powered by the ESP32-S3 microcontroller:

