(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

The Radxa Zero 3E is a compact single-board computer that features the low-power Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. This device features up to 8GB RAM, a microSD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support among other features.

This Radxa module features the same Rockchip SoC as seen in other recent products, for example the Orange Pi 3B and the Boardcon SBC3566.