All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Beelink SEi12 mini PC available for preorder at $459

Oct 3, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 295 views

Beelink announced their latest mini PC which is based on a 12th Gen i5 Core processor from Intel. The SEi12 offers up to 32GB of RAM, 500GB of SSD storage, dual 4K displays and dual fans for efficient cooling.

As of now, the SEi12 mini PC only supports the following Alder Lake-U processor:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


i5-1235U — 10C(2P+8E)/12T, Max Turbo Freq. 4.40GHz (15W-55W), 12MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz) 

The 12th Gen i5 is much faster than the Core Intel processors from the previous generation (at least 40% faster). See below for more details. 


i5-1235U specs
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, this mini PC supports up to 64GB of dual-channel RAM but only the 16/32Gb models are available for now. Similarly, the SEi12 only ships with 500Gb of SSD.


Exploded view
(click image to enlarge)

As other recent mini PCs, the SEi12 includes wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 (up to 2.4 Gbps) and Bluetooth 5.2 support. There is also a GbE LAN port for wired internet connection.

The SEi12 combines two simultaneous HDMI 2.0b ports with a max resolution of up to [email protected] 

As seen on the images below, the SEi12 provides one USB type-C, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. 


SEi12 back (left) and SEi12 front (right)
(click images to enlarge)
Further information

Beelink expects to deliver the devices around October 16 of 2022. The model with the i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 500Gb of storage is available for $459. Likewise, the model with 32GB RAM is listed for $519. Refer to the product page for more information. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...