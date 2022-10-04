Beelink SEi12 mini PC available for preorder at $459

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Beelink announced their latest mini PC which is based on a 12th Gen i5 Core processor from Intel. The SEi12 offers up to 32GB of RAM, 500GB of SSD storage, dual 4K displays and dual fans for efficient cooling.

As of now, the SEi12 mini PC only supports the following Alder Lake-U processor:

i5-1235U — 10C(2P+8E)/12T, Max Turbo Freq. 4.40GHz (15W-55W), 12MB Smart Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz)

The 12th Gen i5 is much faster than the Core Intel processors from the previous generation (at least 40% faster). See below for more details.