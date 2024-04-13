All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Linux-compatible AIO-3562JQ equipped with Rockchip RK3562J SoC

Apr 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 125 views

This week, T-Firefly unveiled the AIO-3562JQ, a robust development board powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor, crafted to deliver high-performance output while maintaining low power consumption for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.

Powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.2GHz) and an Arm G52 2EE GPU, the board also supports advanced graphics standards including OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1.”

RK3562 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The AIO-3562JQ accommodates up to 8GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4x RAM and offers versatile eMMC storage capacities (16GB, 32GB, and 64GB), meeting diverse data processing and storage requirements.

Equipped for complex video and imaging tasks, the board supports 4K 30fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding, 1080P 60fps H.264 video encoding, and includes a 13M ISP with HDR.


AIO-3562JQ interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Featuring dual Ethernet ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE expansion, the AIO-3562JQ is designed for network-intensive environments. Additional interfaces like USB 3.0 OTG, USB 2.0 Host, I2C, and multiple serial ports, alongside isolated I/Os and a reliable BTB interface, ensure robust physical connections and expansive device management capabilities.

AIO-3562JQ BTB connector
(click image to enlarge)

T-Firefly has committed to supporting a range of Linux-based operating systems, including Ubuntu, Debian, and Buildroot+QT, which adds to the board’s versatility in different industrial applications.

Specifications listed for the AIO-3562JQ:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4/LPDDR4x (2GB/4GB/8GB optional)
    • eMMC (16GB/32GB/16GB/32GB/64GB optional)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI（2048 x 1080@60Hz）
    • 1x Mic, 1x Speaker
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI-CSI（1x 4-Lanes or 2x 2-Lanes）
    • 13M ISP w/ HDR
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 ports
    • 1x 100 Mbps RJ45 port
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Bluetooth 5.0 
    • 4G LTE expansion (Mini PCIe)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x relay-isolated DOUT, 2x isolated RS485
    • 1x 24-pin Phoenix connector
      • 2x opto-isolated DIN,
      • 2x relay-isolated DOUT, 2x isolated RS485,
      • 2x isolated RS232, 1x isolated CAN, 1x isolated UART
    • 1x I2C connector
  • Debug:
    • 1x Debug port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.0（OTG）
    • 1x USB2.0,
    • 2x USB2.0 Host (Wafer connector)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Battery connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40℃- 85℃
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (9V-36V wide voltage input support)
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 102 x 21.5mm
    • 120g

Further Information

For detailed specifications and the latest updates on availability and pricing, please visit the T-Firefly product page.

