TUXEDO Computers releases InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Laptop

This week, TUXEDO launched two variations of their latest InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop built around the i7-12700H Intel core processor. TUXEDO’s high-end laptop supports up to 64GB RAM, 2x M.2 2280 slots, Wi-Fi 6, 80Wh battery and other optional features.

The Max Performance and the Workstation edition feature the same 12th Gen processor from Intel:

