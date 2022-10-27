TUXEDO Computers releases InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Laptop

TUXEDO Computers releases InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 LaptopOct 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 213 views
This week, TUXEDO launched two variations of their latest InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop built around the i7-12700H Intel core processor. TUXEDO’s high-end laptop supports up to 64GB RAM, 2x M.2 2280 slots, Wi-Fi 6, 80Wh battery and other optional features.
The Max Performance and the Workstation edition feature the same 12th Gen processor from Intel:
- i7-12700H — 14C (6P+8E), Up to 4.70GHz (45W TDP), 24MB L3 Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz)