TUXEDO Computers releases InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen7 Laptop

Oct 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 213 views

This week, TUXEDO launched two variations of their latest InfinityBook Pro 16 laptop built around the i7-12700H Intel core processor. TUXEDO’s high-end laptop supports up to 64GB RAM, 2x M.2 2280 slots, Wi-Fi 6, 80Wh battery and other optional features.

The Max Performance and the Workstation edition feature the same 12th Gen processor from Intel:

  •  i7-12700H — 14C (6P+8E), Up to 4.70GHz (45W TDP), 24MB L3 Cache; Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz)


InfinityBook Pro 16 Processors 
(click image to enlarge)

The Workstation edition comes with the Iris Xe Graphics by default. However, it can also be configured with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU. On the other hand, the Max performance edition has the option to ship with the GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU or the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU.

 
       
InfinityBook Pro 16 top view (left) and side views (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Both editions support up to 64GB of RAM, but only the Max Performance supports DDR5 4800MHz. The Workstation model supports DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM instead. There are two M.2 SSD slots for storage, additionally the laptop can also be configured to not include a storage device. 


InfinityBook Pro 16
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, “the display lid, upper and lower shell are made of magnesium alloy (AZ91D) while the display frame is made of plastic.”

As seen above, the InfinityBook Pro 16 also includes two flat fans and three copper heat pipes to improve heat dissipation. 

Specifications listed for the InfinityBook Pro 16  include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2x 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 4800MHz 
    • 2x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4 & 5.0 GHz Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Series
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Display/Audio:
    • 16” display, 16:10 format (Max Performance 2560 x 1600 @240Hz)
    • 16” display, 16:10 format (Workstation 2560 x 1600 @90Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 ([email protected] Max Performance only)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (Workstation only)
    • 2x Integrated speakers
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4
    • 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (w/ DP 1.4)
    • 2x USB-A
  • Software:
    • Tuxedo OS
    • Ubuntu 22.04, Kubuntu 22.04, etc.
  • Other Features:
    • 2.0 MP webcam w/ face recognition support
    • Kensington lock
  • Power:
    • 19.5V/9.23A (180W) power supply (AC)
    • 80Wh battery (~10-12 hours)
  • Dimensions:
    • (W) 354mm, ( D) 245mm, (H) 17mm
    • 1.5Kg

 Further information

The Workstation model with 8GB RAM/500GB SSD and Iris Xe Graphics costs around $1508. The Max Performance model configured with 16GB of DDR5, 500GB SSD and the GeForce RTX 3060 6GB is available for ~$2080. Refer to the product page for more information. 

