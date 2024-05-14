All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop

May 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

The RK3588 processor boasts four ARM Cortex-A76 cores, capable of speeds up to 2.4GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores, operating at 1.8GHz. This combination of cores ensures a balance of performance and power efficiency. The module supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM, catering to demanding applications and multitasking needs. Additionally, it offers fast PCIe 3.0+2.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces, enhancing connectivity options.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



RK3588 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

One of the key features of the RCORE RK3588 is its robust GPU capabilities, driven by the ARM Mali-G610 MP4 4-core GPU. With open-source driver support, this GPU supports OpenGL 3.1, with Vulkan support currently in development. This makes the module suitable for tasks such as software development, open-source CAD and media work, and even gaming and emulation.

The module is dual display capable, providing versatility for various display setups. It includes an internal display adapter based on the STDP2600 HDMI to eDP adapter. The module also features 1 Gbit/s Ethernet for reliable and fast network connectivity.

Despite its impressive performance, the RCORE RK3588 has some limitations, including reliance on binary DDR and GPU firmware. However, its solid Linux and Mesa mainline support, thanks to Collabora’s efforts, ensures compatibility and ease of use within the Linux ecosystem.

 

For reference, the MNT Reform laptop features a 12.5″ Full HD IPS display, three USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi. It supports NVMe SSD storage via an internal M.2 socket, a full-size SD card slot, and 16GB eMMC.

The laptop includes a mechanical keyboard, optional trackball or trackpad, and a modular aluminum case. It has a Wolfson audio chip, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a LiFePO4 battery with 5 hours of life. Preloaded with Debian GNU/Linux, it provides open firmware and extensive source files for customization.


MNT Reform RCORE RK3588
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module comes in two models: one with 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage for €500.00, and another with 32GB RAM and 256GB eMMC storage for €750.00.

The MNT Reform laptop with the RK3588 CPU module, 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage, but without a Wi-Fi card or SSD storage, starts at €1,400.00.

For more technical details, refer to the MNT Reform official documentation.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...