RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

The RK3588 processor boasts four ARM Cortex-A76 cores, capable of speeds up to 2.4GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores, operating at 1.8GHz. This combination of cores ensures a balance of performance and power efficiency. The module supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM, catering to demanding applications and multitasking needs. Additionally, it offers fast PCIe 3.0+2.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces, enhancing connectivity options.