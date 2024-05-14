DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The May, 2024 release of DietPi v9.4 brings several enhancements, new system images, and important bug fixes, ensuring a more stable and efficient experience for users of various single-board computers.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

May Updates for DietPi v9.4:

New System Image:

ROCK 4C Plus: A new image for the ROCK 4C Plus resolves compatibility issues with the Radxa ROCK 4. This update addresses reported problems, ensuring smooth operation.

Enhancements:

General: DietPi scripts now enforce a default umask of 0022, ensuring consistent installation and configuration behavior, even if a stricter umask (e.g., 0027) is applied in the parent shell.

Added an option in the LCD display menu to toggle the Odroid XU4 CloudShell 2 LCD. DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Native Snapcast packages are now installed on 64-bit ARM and Debian Bookworm + Trixie, improving performance and compatibility.

Key Bug fixes: