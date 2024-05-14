DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)May 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 40 views
The May, 2024 release of DietPi v9.4 brings several enhancements, new system images, and important bug fixes, ensuring a more stable and efficient experience for users of various single-board computers.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.
May Updates for DietPi v9.4:
New System Image:
- ROCK 4C Plus: A new image for the ROCK 4C Plus resolves compatibility issues with the Radxa ROCK 4. This update addresses reported problems, ensuring smooth operation.
- Orange Pi 3 LTS: Added support for the Allwinner H6-based SBC, expanding DietPi’s compatibility with more devices.
- Radxa ZERO 3: Support added for both the 3E variant (with Ethernet) and the 3W variant (with onboard Wi-Fi), based on the Rockchip RK3566.
- Orange Pi Zero 2W: Now supports the compact SBC with an Allwinner H618 SoC.
Enhancements:
- General: DietPi scripts now enforce a default umask of 0022, ensuring consistent installation and configuration behavior, even if a stricter umask (e.g., 0027) is applied in the parent shell.
- NanoPi R5C: New images support M.2 WiFi modules. Users can also flash the new bootloader binary via dietpi-config -> Advanced Options -> Update MMC bootloader.
- Orange Pi 3B: Added an option to update the SPI bootloader through dietpi-config -> Advanced Options -> Update SPI bootloader.
- Odroid XU4: The kernel is upgraded to Linux 6.6, providing improved performance and stability.
- DietPi-CloudShell Enhancements: On Odroid XU4 with CloudShell 2 LCD, the backlight power will now be disabled during auto screen-off times, saving energy and reducing visible black display content. Thanks to @smac for suggesting this enhancement.
- DietPi-Config Enhancements: Added an option in the LCD display menu to toggle the Odroid XU4 CloudShell 2 LCD.
- DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Native Snapcast packages are now installed on 64-bit ARM and Debian Bookworm + Trixie, improving performance and compatibility.
Key Bug fixes:
- NanoPi NEO3: Resolved an issue where the Ethernet adapter was unavailable after reboots. Thanks to @murraythegoz for reporting this issue.
- Orange Pi Zero 3: Fixed an issue on the 1.5 GiB RAM variant where the Ethernet adapter was not available after soft/warm reboots.
- Orange Pi 5 Plus: Resolved an issue where Ethernet interface names eth0/eth1 could swap on (re)boot. A new udev rule ensures persistent naming based on the PCI bus identifier. Users are advised to check for conflicts with their own udev rules.
- DietPi-VPN: Fixed issues with installing the IPVanish config due to a changed URL and startup failures on Bookworm systems caused by deprecated options.
- DietPi-Imager: Resolved failures on GPT-partitioned images where the GPT backup partition table was not properly handled. The backup partition table is now created only at the end of the image generation, ensuring correct size allocation.
- DietPi-Config Enhancements: Fixed visual-only failure messages on non-RPi systems when enabling Bluetooth and actual failures on Orange Pi Zero 3, Orange Pi 3B, and Orange Pi Zero 2W due to a missing kernel module (sprdbt_tty).
- DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Addressed an issue where version 0.27.0 was installed instead of the correct version 0.28.0, which includes both client and server packages in one archive.
- DietPi-Software | OctoPrint: Fixed installation failures on RISC-V and ARMv6/7 Bullseye systems due to changed dependencies.
- DietPi-Software | X.Org X Server: Resolved missing config files on RPi 5 and Amlogic S905 SBCs when the config directory /etc/X11/xorg.conf.d did not exist.