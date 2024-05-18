M5Stack Launches Low-Cost 433MHz & 868MHz LoRa Modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Semtech’s SX127x chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks fall short..

Both modules operate within specific frequency ranges suitable for their respective bands—410MHz to 525 MHz for the 433 MHz module and 803 MHz to 930 MHz for the 868 MHz module.

They support multiple modulation modes including FSK, GFSK, MSK, GMSK, LoRa, and OOK, enhancing adaptability across various communication environments.