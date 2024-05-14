Introducing the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+: Enhanced Connectivity for Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, an expansion board designed to extend the connectivity options of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT+ facilitates the connection of M.2 peripherals, including NVMe drives and AI accelerators, to the Raspberry Pi 5’s PCIe 2.0 interface, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 500 MB/s.

The Raspberry Pi 5’s single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface is accessible via a 16-pin, 0.5mm-pitch FPC connector. The M.2 HAT+ M Key adapter board converts this connector to a subset of the M.2 standard, supporting devices with the M.2 M key edge connector in the 2230 and 2242 form factors. Additionally, the board can supply up to 3A of power to connected M.2 devices, ensuring they receive adequate power for optimal performance.