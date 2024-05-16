AAEON Nezha: Intel N97 X86 Developer Kit with LPDDR5 Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.

The system is powered by the Intel Processor N97, part of the Alder Lake-N family and includes Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with dual-channel LPDDR5 memory options of 4GB or 8GB, and storage options of 32GB or 64GB eMMC, providing extensive capacity for various applications.