All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

AAEON Nezha: Intel N97 X86 Developer Kit with LPDDR5 Support

May 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 125 views

The Nezha Developer Kit by AAEON is designed for retail, industrial, and healthcare applications. It supports high-performance AI inferencing, making it suitable for autonomous robots, retail kiosks, medical devices, and industrial computers. With extensive I/O features, it caters to professionals and IoT developers.

The system is powered by the Intel Processor N97, part of the Alder Lake-N family and includes Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with dual-channel LPDDR5 memory options of 4GB or 8GB, and storage options of 32GB or 64GB eMMC, providing extensive capacity for various applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


AAEON Nezha block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the kit features multiple I/O options. It includes HDMI 1.4b for display, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet port powered by the Realtek RTL8111H CG chipset.

Additionally, it offers a 40-pin GPIO expansion interface, a 4-pin front panel connector, a 2-pin fan wafer connector (12V), and a 2-pin RTC battery wafer connector. Security is enhanced with an onboard TPM 2.0 module.

AAEON Nezha developer kit interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The kit supports both Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Kernel 5.15 and Yocto 4.0.

Prevalidated with software such as the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit and Ubuntu Desktop LTS, it includes pretrained models for deep learning and offers training extensions for model customization and optimization, accelerating the development and deployment of edge applications.

More technical documentation can be found on the Intel product page and the AAEON forum.

AAEON Nezha developer kit
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the AAEON Nezha include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB Dual-channel LPDDR5
    • Up to 64GB onboard eMMC
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 1GbE RJ-45
  • I/O Interface:
    • 40-pin GPIO header 
  • USB:
    • 3x USB Gen 2 Type-A
    • 10-pin USB 2.0/1x UART
  • Security:
    • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 4-pin Front panel
    • 2-pin RTC battery wafer
    • 2-pin fan wafer
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
    • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS/Kernel 5.15
    • Yocto 4.0
  • Power:
    • 12V/5A DC-in
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 85mm x 56mm
    • 0.15Kg

Further information

The Nezha development kit is available on the Youyeetoo online store for $152.99, with options for 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC or 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...