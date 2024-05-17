QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit: Featuring 13 TOPs NPU and 8-Core Kryo 670 CPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.

The QCS6490 SOC, central to the SM2S-QCS6490 SMARC compute module, features an 8-core Kryo 670 CPU—comprising 4x Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs (up to 2.7 GHz) and 4x Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs (up to 1.9 GHz)—and an Adreno 643 GPU (up to 812 MHz).

It also includes a Hexagon DSP and a 6th generation AI Engine with 13 TOPS, alongside the Spectra 570L ISP for up to 64MP/30fps imaging and the Adreno 633 VPU for 4K video encoding and decoding.