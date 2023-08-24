All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SimplyNUC reveals Onyx MiniPC with Raptor Lake H processors

Aug 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 68 views

SimplyNUC released details for their upcoming Onyx 4×4 NUC powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake H series processors. The company indicates that these devices can operate 24/7 in office workstations or in high-demanding applications including robotics, IoT networks among others.

The product announcement highlights the diverse range of options available with the Onyx model lineup. These options include support for the i9-13900H processor with Intel vPro Technology, as well as three other Onyx variants designed to accommodate i7 and i5 Intel cores: the NUC13Oxi7, NUC13OXv5, and NUC13OXi5.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i9-13900H  14C/20T, (6P+8E), P-Cores: up to 5.40 GHz, E-Cores: up to 4.10 GHz, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 115W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i7-13700H  14C/20T, (6P+8E), P-Cores: up to 5.00 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.70 GHz, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 40W, turbo: 115W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-13600H  12C/16T, (4P+8E), P-Cores: up to 4.80 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.60 GHz, 18 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 95W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i5-13500H  12C/16T, (4P+8E), P-Cores: up to 4.70 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.50 GHz, 18 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 95W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 Execution Units

     
Onyx peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

SimplyNUC states that “the initial Onyx variants will come in a taller chassis providing for I/O expansion and 2.5-inch SSDs, but low-profile versions of Onyx are planned in the near future.”

 

The following video indicates that the Onyx supports up to four displays with up to 4K resolution and support for Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 modules.

As shown in the demo, most of the ports are located on the rear side of the device including a 2.5GbE LAN port, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual USB 4.0 Type-C ports (up to 20Gbps), dual USB 3.0 ports and a DC power jack.

          
SimplyNUC Onyx
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Onyx by SimplyNUC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR5-5200MHz SO-DIMM sockets
    • 2.5” SATA SSD
    • 1x MicroSD slot
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1 ports
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 22×80 M-Key socket for PCIe x4 NVMe4
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE LAN port
    • Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 4.0 Type-C ports
    • 3x USB 3.0 ports 
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • Power:
    • 19V DC Power jack
  • Mechanical:
    • 4” x 4” chassis
    • Dual Exhaust cooling system

Further information

The product announcement reveals that the Onyx models will be priced starting at $699.00, with variations depending on the chosen CPU. Pre-orders for these models will be available next week, and shipments are anticipated to commence in September 2023. The product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...