SimplyNUC reveals Onyx MiniPC with Raptor Lake H processors

SimplyNUC reveals Onyx MiniPC with Raptor Lake H processorsAug 24, 2023
SimplyNUC released details for their upcoming Onyx 4×4 NUC powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake H series processors. The company indicates that these devices can operate 24/7 in office workstations or in high-demanding applications including robotics, IoT networks among others.
The product announcement highlights the diverse range of options available with the Onyx model lineup. These options include support for the i9-13900H processor with Intel vPro Technology, as well as three other Onyx variants designed to accommodate i7 and i5 Intel cores: the NUC13Oxi7, NUC13OXv5, and NUC13OXi5.
- i9-13900H — 14C/20T, (6P+8E), P-Cores: up to 5.40 GHz, E-Cores: up to 4.10 GHz, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 115W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i7-13700H — 14C/20T, (6P+8E), P-Cores: up to 5.00 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.70 GHz, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 40W, turbo: 115W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i5-13600H — 12C/16T, (4P+8E), P-Cores: up to 4.80 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.60 GHz, 18 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 95W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i5-13500H — 12C/16T, (4P+8E), P-Cores: up to 4.70 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.50 GHz, 18 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 95W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 Execution Units