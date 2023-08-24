SimplyNUC reveals Onyx MiniPC with Raptor Lake H processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SimplyNUC released details for their upcoming Onyx 4×4 NUC powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake H series processors. The company indicates that these devices can operate 24/7 in office workstations or in high-demanding applications including robotics, IoT networks among others.

The product announcement highlights the diverse range of options available with the Onyx model lineup. These options include support for the i9-13900H processor with Intel vPro Technology, as well as three other Onyx variants designed to accommodate i7 and i5 Intel cores: the NUC13Oxi7, NUC13OXv5, and NUC13OXi5.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

