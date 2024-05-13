Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

At its core, the Slim X2L features an Intel J4125 processor, a quad-core CPU capable of reaching speeds up to 2.7GHz. This processor, combined with Intel UHD Graphics 600, supports a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz and offers dual HDMI 2.0 ports, making it suitable for dual-screen setups.

