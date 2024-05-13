All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00

May 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 181 views

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

At its core, the Slim X2L features an Intel J4125 processor, a quad-core CPU capable of reaching speeds up to 2.7GHz. This processor, combined with Intel UHD Graphics 600, supports a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz and offers dual HDMI 2.0 ports, making it suitable for dual-screen setups.

  • Celeron J4125 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.7GHz (10W), 4M Cache; UHD Graphics 600 (up to 750 MHz); 12 Execution Units


Palmshell SLiM X2L Storage
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, this device is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB NVMe SSD, each equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Connectivity options are robust, with the device offering a Gigabit Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 5/Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities, ensuring stable and fast network connections. The presence of both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports allows for versatile peripheral connections, catering to a variety of user needs.


Palmshell SLiM X2L OS compatibility
(click image to enlarge)

The Slim X2L also includes essential features such as a power button, a recovery button, a status LED, and a Kensington lock for added security. For users needing more storage, the M.2 M Key slot supports NVMe SSDs, providing high-speed data transfer and enhanced performance.

Despite its small size, the Slim X2L is equipped with an intelligent temperature-controlled variable speed fan that operates at 7000 RPM to balance effective cooling and quiet operation.


Palmshell SLiM X2L Top view
(click image to enlarge)

The Slim X2L supports multiple operating systems compatible with the X86 architecture, offering flexibility and adaptability to various software environments.

Further information

The Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and 128GB SSD is currently out of stock. However, the version with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, and 256GB SSD is available for $125.00 on the Arace Tech website. 

The official product page for the Palmshell SLiM X2L can be found here.

