ICP introduces EPIC SBC with Alder Lake-P processors

ICP introduces EPIC SBC with Alder Lake-P processorsJun 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 87 views
ICP presented today the NANO-ADL-P single board computer which is designed to deliver high-performance in a compact form factor. The device comes with up to 16GB RAM, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and multiple display interfaces.
The NANO-ADL-P datasheet indicates that this device can be equipped with any of the following 12th Gen. Intel mobile Alder Lake-P on-board SoCs:
- i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
- i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz
- i3-1215U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)
- Celeron 7305 — 5C/5T (1P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Processors (1.10 GHz)