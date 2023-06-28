ICP introduces EPIC SBC with Alder Lake-P processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICP presented today the NANO-ADL-P single board computer which is designed to deliver high-performance in a compact form factor. The device comes with up to 16GB RAM, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and multiple display interfaces.

The NANO-ADL-P datasheet indicates that this device can be equipped with any of the following 12th Gen. Intel mobile Alder Lake-P on-board SoCs:

