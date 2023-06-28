All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ICP introduces EPIC SBC with Alder Lake-P processors

Jun 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 87 views

ICP presented today the NANO-ADL-P single board computer which is designed to deliver high-performance in a compact form factor. The device comes with up to 16GB RAM, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and multiple display interfaces.

The NANO-ADL-P datasheet indicates that this device can be equipped with any of the following 12th Gen. Intel mobile Alder Lake-P on-board SoCs:

  • i7-1255U 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
  • i5-1235U 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz
  • i3-1215U 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)
  • Celeron 7305 5C/5T (1P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Processors (1.10 GHz)


NANO-ADL-P top view
All variants come with 8GB LPDDR4x onboard memory as standard, but they can be configured with up to 16GB if required. For storage options, the NANO-ADL-P offers a SATA interface with a speed of 6Gb/s, providing efficient data storage.

 
NANO-ADL-P bottom (left) and front view (right)
There are multiple display output options, including a DisplayPort offering up to 4096 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, as well as two HDMI ports supporting resolutions of up to 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz. Additionally, the iDPM feature supports iEi eDP, LVDS, and VGA modules.


ICP NANO-ADL-P
For ethernet connectivity, the embedded board features two Intel I225V 2.5GbE controllers. The NANO-ADL-P also offers an array of expansion options, including an M.2 A Key for Wi-Fi and BT 2230 (PCIe Gen3 x 1 & USB 2.0), an M.2 B Key with SIM Header (PCIe x2) 3042/2280, and a PCIe x4 slot.

Specifications listed for the NANO-ADL-P include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • On-board LPDDR4x 3200 MHz (Up to 16GB)
    • 1x SATA (6Gb/s)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort
    • 2x HDMI
    • 1x iDPM
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 A Key for Wi-Fi & BT 2230 (PCIe Gen3 x 1 & USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 B Key W/ SIM Header (PCIe x2) 3042/2280
    • 1x PCIe x4 (PCIe Gen3 x4)
  • I/O Interface:
    • 4x Internal RS-232
    • 2x Internal RS-232/422/485
  • USB:
    • 4x Internal USB 2.0
    • 4x External USB 3.2 
  • Power: 
    • 12V/4.62A 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 115 x 165 mm
    • 400g
    • EPIC form-factor

Further information

For more information on pricing and detailed specifications, refer to the NANO-ADL-P product page on ICP’s official website.

