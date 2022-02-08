Compute module offers Alder Lake H, P, or U-series CPU options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avnet’s Linux-friendly “MSC C6B-ALP” Basic Type 6 module runs on Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake H-, P-, and U-series processors with up to 64GB DDR5, optional NVMe, and support for quad displays, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x SATA, 2.5GbE, and PCIe Gen4 x3 and x8.



Avnet Embedded, which has previously released Intel-based modules such as its 9th Gen, COM-HPC form-factor MSC HCC-CFLS, announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module a few weeks ago that supports Intel’s 7nm 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The MSC C6B-ALP is the first product we have seen to support the lower-end Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U series of processors. The module also supports the mid-range Alder Lake-H, which we have seen on Congatec’s Conga-TC670 Type 6 and Conga-HPC/cALP COM-HPC modules and Adlink’s Express-ADP Type 6 and COM-HPC-cADP modules. Congatec’s modules also support the higher-end Alder Lake-S.







MSC C6B-ALP (render)





The MSC C6B-ALP ships with a Yocto-based Linux BSP or Win 10 IoT Enterprise 2021 LTSC. Note that if you want Alder Lake’s Thread Director core workload optimization firmware, it is initially available only on Windows. Typical applications for the MSC C6B-ALP include automation systems, machine vision solutions, AI based applications, medical equipment, gaming systems, video processing, and professional security systems.

Avnet’s module has a similar feature set as the Congatec and Adlink Type 6 modules. The MSC C6B-ALP offers more USB ports, but lacks the other models’ industrial temperature support. It also lack’s the Adlink model’s option to change two of the DDI interfaces to a USB4 interface.

In last month’s Alder Lake announcement, Intel said the Alder Lake-H processors would ship in April. There was no availability date for the P- and Y-series, however, so these will likely ship later in the year.

The MSC C6B-ALP supports the same three Alder Lake-H SKUs available on the Adlink and Congatec modules. The H-series options are as follows, with cores split between Performance-cores (P-cores) and lower power Efficient-cores (E-cores):

Core i7-12800HE — 14 Alder Lake-H cores (6P+8E/20T); 1.8GHz/3.5GHz; 24MB L3; 45W TDP (35W cTDP); Iris Xe GPU

Core i5-12600HE — 12 Alder Lake-H cores (4P+8E/16T); 1.8GHz/3.3GHz; 18MB L3; 45W TDP (35W cTDP); Iris Xe GPU

Core i3-12300HE — 8x Alder Lake-H cores (4P+4E/12T); 1.5GHz/3.3GHz; 12MB L3; 45W TDP (35W cTDP); UHD GPU

The three available P-series SKUs — the Core i7-1270PE, i5-1250PE, and i3-1220PE — have the same core and thread counts and the same 45W TDPs as the H-series siblings shown above. However, aside from the Core i7-1280P, they offer fewer P cores vs. E cores. They also have much lower clock rates.







Intel’s Alder Lake-P (left) and Alder Lake-U (12-15W SKUs only)

(click images to enlarge)



The MSC C6B-ALP U-series options are limited to the 12-15W rather than the 9W models. These include the deca-core i7-1265UE and i5-1245UE, the hexa-core i3-1215UE, and 5-core Celeron 7305E. All the U-series Core options models have 2x P and 8x E cores (see charts above). Like the H- and P-series, the U-series ship with Iris Xe graphics with up to 96EU, depending on the SKU.

The 125 x 95mm MSC C6B-ALP is available with 8GB to 64GB of speedy DDR5-4800 via dual slots. You can optionally buy the module with 64GB to 1TB NVMe storage. The render image also appears to show a micro-USB port.

The module provides an Intel i225 Ethernet port, which can be GbE or 2.5GbE, depending on the carrier. There are 4x USB 3.1 (Gen 1 & 2) ports, which we presume to be Gen2 ports that can drop down to Gen1 speeds. You also get 8x USB 2.0, 2x high-speed serial, and 2x SATA interfaces.

An optional PCIe Gen4 x8 PEG expansion interface is available only with the Alder Lake-H SKUs. Otherwise, I/O is identical, including PCIe x4 Gen4, 4x PCIe Gen3 x1 (or a single Gen3 x4) and LPC.

The module supports 4x independent displays via 3x DDI (DP 1.4a or HDMI 2.0b), as well as eDP 1.4b, 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS, and optional VGA. The DDI and eDP ports support up to 4Kp60 HDR resolution or can be combined for a single 8K display. HD Audio is also available.

The MSC C6B-ALP is equipped with a watchdog, system monitoring, fan header, and TPM 2.0, and supports an external RTC with battery. The module has an 8.5-20V input with optional 5V standby power management.

There is a 0 to 60°C operating range with 5- 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. A starter kit is said to be optional, but there were no further details.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MSC C6B-ALP. More information may be found in Avnet Embedded’s announcement and product page.

