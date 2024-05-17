EPIC Mainboard with PCIe x4 Slot and Dual 2.5 GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.

The NANO-EHL features the Intel Celeron J6412 processor with four cores, a base clock of 2.0 GHz, and a turbo frequency of 2.6 GHz. It includes onboard 8GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz RAM, with an optional upgrade to 16GB, ensuring efficient performance for various computing tasks.