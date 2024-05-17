All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
EPIC Mainboard with PCIe x4 Slot and Dual 2.5 GbE Ports

May 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 99 views

The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.

The NANO-EHL features the Intel Celeron J6412 processor with four cores, a base clock of 2.0 GHz, and a turbo frequency of 2.6 GHz. It includes onboard 8GB LPDDR4x 3200 MHz RAM, with an optional upgrade to 16GB, ensuring efficient performance for various computing tasks.

NANO-EHL block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board supports triple independent display outputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and an iDPM connection, all capable of delivering resolutions up to 4K. The iDPM connection provides additional flexibility with eDP, LVDS, or VGA options through adapter modules.

For expansion, the NANO-EHL includes a PCIe x4 slot, an M.2 B key slot, and an M.2 A key slot, allowing users to customize the system to their specific needs.

NANO-EHL interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include two 2.5GbE LAN ports, powered by Intel I225-V/I226-V controllers, ensuring high-speed network connectivity.

The board also offers various I/O interfaces, including USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, RS-232, and RS232/422/485 ports, accommodating a wide range of peripheral devices and communication protocols. Storage options are robust, with support for SATA 6Gb/s and iSATA, suitable for extensive data management tasks.

NANO-EHL top view
(click image to enlarge)

The NANO-EHL is designed for reliable operation in industrial environments. It operates on a 12VDC input with low power consumption and can function within a temperature range of 0°C to 60°C, making it suitable for dynamic and challenging conditions.

Specifications listed for the NANO-EHL include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Onboard Dual channel LPDDR4x 8GB (up to 16GB)
    • 1x SATA 6Gb/s with 5V SATA power connector
    • 1x iSATA
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4 (up to 4096 x 2160@30Hz)
      1x DP 1.4 (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
      1x IEI iDPM 3040 slot (only for IEI eDP/LVDS/VGA module)
    • 1x iAUDIO (2x 5-pin)
  • Connectivity:
    •  2x Intel I225-V/I226-V 2.5GbE controller
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B Key 2242/2280 (PCIe Gen3 x2 & USB2.0)
    • 1x M.2 A Key 2230 (PCIe Gen3 x1 & USB2.0)
    • 1x PCIe x4 slot (PCIe Gen3 x2 signal) (x2 or x1+x1)
  • I/O Interface:
    • 4x RS-232 (2x 5-pin)
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (2x 5-pin)
    • 1x SMBus
    • 1x I2C (1x 4-pin)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 (2x 4-pin)
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 12-bit digital I/O
    • 1x Smart fan connector
  • Power:
    • 12V/2.75A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 115mm x 165mm

Further information

Pricing details for the NANO-EHL are not provided by the company. For more information, refer to the NANO-EHL product page on the ICP website.

