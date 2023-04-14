UP Squared Pro 7000 SBC starts at $249.00

UP Squared Pro 7000 SBC starts at $249.00Apr 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 247 views
The UP Squared Pro 7000 series from AAEON is an embedded platform built around the Intel Core/Atom/N-Series processors. These devices come with up 32GB LPDDR5 Memory, 64GB eMMC, dual 2.5 GbE and multiple expansion interfaces.
The UP Squared Pro 7000 supports the following Intel Alder Lake-N processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
- Atom x7425E — 4C, (1.5 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz)
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
- N50 — 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP