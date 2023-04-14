All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

UP Squared Pro 7000 SBC starts at $249.00

Apr 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 247 views

The UP Squared Pro 7000 series from AAEON is an embedded platform built around the Intel Core/Atom/N-Series processors. These devices come with up 32GB LPDDR5 Memory, 64GB eMMC, dual 2.5 GbE and multiple expansion interfaces.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 supports the following Intel Alder Lake-N processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz)
  • Atom x7425E 4C, (1.5 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz)
  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP
  • N50 2C, (1.0 – 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP


UP Squared Pro 7000 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

All the variants are equipped with an integrated GPU allowing the P Squared Pro 7000 to provide support for three simultaneous 4K displays.

The company mentions that this is the first board from the UP Squared Pro family to contain onboard LPDDR5 memory @4800MHz.

      
UP Squared Pro 7000 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that there will be support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows IoT Core, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Yocto 4. 

AAEON recently mentioned that there will be 4K MIPI-CSI Camera Dev Kits from LeopardImaging and  from D3 Engineering compatible with the UP Squared Pro 7000 to be released soon.

   
UP Squared Pro 7000 + camera kit
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the UP Squared Pro 7000:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DP 1.2
    • 1x DP 1.4a (USB Type-C)
    • 1x Audio jack (Mic-in + Line-out)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x 40 pin GPIO x 1
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-key (CNVI , PCIe Gen 3 x1, USB2.0)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen 3 x2, USB2.0)
    • 1x M.2 3052 B-key (USB3.2 Gen 2 only)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • RTC
  • Power:
    • 12V/6A DC (via AT/ATX)
    • 35W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A
    • RoHS Compliant, REACH
  • Mechanical:
    • 101.6 mm × 101.6 mm
    • 0.20kg

Further information

These AAEON boards were announced last month, but the company didn’t reveal details about pricing. The least expensive board configuration costs $249.00 which integrates the Intel N50 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. The most expensive configuration costs $599 and it’s equipped with the Intel Core N305 processor, 16GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. See the UP-shop website for more information. These boards can also be backordered from Mouser.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...