UP Squared Pro 7000 SBC starts at $249.00

The UP Squared Pro 7000 series from AAEON is an embedded platform built around the Intel Core/Atom/N-Series processors. These devices come with up 32GB LPDDR5 Memory, 64GB eMMC, dual 2.5 GbE and multiple expansion interfaces.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 supports the following Intel Alder Lake-N processors:

