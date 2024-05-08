All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Openterface Mini-KVM – An Open-Source KVM Solution

May 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 159 views

Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.

This compact and versatile device developed by TechxArtisan is suitable for a range of scenarios. IT professionals can use it to troubleshoot servers without requiring a separate setup, while technicians responsible for maintaining ATMs, VLTs, and kiosks can easily transport it for efficient servicing.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Developers working with edge computing devices and single-board computers will benefit from its straightforward setup. Furthermore, the Mini-KVM is helpful for crypto managers requiring secure operations independent of network connectivity.

Openterface Demo
(click image to enlarge)

The Mini-KVM operates independently of the network, unlike traditional KVM-over-IP devices. It establishes a direct connection via HDMI and USB to the target device, enabling rapid troubleshooting in less than a second. This design ensures a stable connection, especially in environments where network access may be unreliable or unavailable.

Portability is a core feature of the Mini-KVM. It offers BIOS-level access for firmware updates and startup management. Audio output from the target device is captured and played directly on the host. A switchable USB-A port allows toggling between file transfers or external devices, and text can be easily transferred between systems.

This device supports macOS, Windows, and Linux, with Android support in development. Its plug-and-play nature provides immediate control, leaving no traces on the target system. 

Video support includes resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at 30Hz with under 140 milliseconds of latency. Audio is captured through HDMI, and the entire system weighs 48 grams, with dimensions of 61 x 13.5 x 53 mm. Official documentation can be found on the openterface.com website.

Openterface top view
(click image to enlarge)

Further Information:

The Openterface Mini-KVM is available in two options: the base version includes the KVM device and a quick start guide for $79, with $8 shipping within the U.S. and $18 worldwide. 

The $99 toolkit option includes the Mini-KVM device, a quick start guide, an HDMI cable, USB-C cables with adapters, and a toolkit bag. Orders for both options will ship on September 25, 2024. Refer to the CrowdSupply website for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...