Framework presents new DIY upgradeable laptops

Mar 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views

Framework introduced today their Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition compatible with the AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors and 13th Gen Intel processors. These highly customizable laptops are available to pre-order starting at $849.00.

As of today, the Framework Laptop 13 can be preordered with the following Intel 13th Gen CPUs:

  • i7-1370P14C/20T (6P+8E), 3.90 – 5.20GHz, 24MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1360P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1340P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 – 4.60GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45GHz), 96 Execution Units


New Mainboards
(click image to enlarge)

The startup states that the Framework Laptop 13 will be available with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors as well. The mainboard with AMD processors are also available to pre-order starting at $449.00.

Only the variants with the AMD processors can be ordered with up to 32GB DDR5-5600 while the variants with 13th Gen processors are available with up to 64GB DDR4-3200. Customers can also order the Laptop without memory or storage if they prefer.


 New display and keyboard w/ toggleable backlight
(click images to enlarge)

The 13.5″ display (3:2 ratio) features a smooth matte surface to work on dynamic lighting conditions. The Quick Specs indicates that the laptop also includes a fingerprint reader, hardware privacy switches built-in and a 1080p 60fps camera.


Port expansion cards available
(click image to enlarge)

The Laptops configured with the i5-1340P and the Ryzen 5 processors are equipped with a 55Wh battery. The rest of the variants include a 61Wh battery. The peripherals shown above can also be configured by customers.

The USB-C (default card) supports USB4, 20V/5A charging and DisplayPort Alt mode on any side of the laptop. For connectivity, customers can get the ethernet expansion card with support for 2.5Gbit/s and 10/100/1000Mbit/s.   

The HDMI (HDMI 2.0b) expansion card supports up to four monitors and TVs @ 4K 60Hz while the DisplayPort 1.4 expansion card offers support for monitors up to [email protected] resolution.


 OS compatibility
(click image to enlarge)

The laptop can be ordered without an operating system or customers can get Windows Home for an extra $139.00. The power adapter costs an additional $49.00 and it can be specified for users from US/Canada, UK, EU and AU.

Framework also provided some details about the Framework Laptop 16 which can be pre-ordered this spring and will be shipped at the end of 2023. This model will also be upgradeable/repairable and it will have the option to include integrated or discrete GPUs.


Framework Laptop 16
(click images to enlarge)

The company also mentioned that they are “enabling customization at a software level since most of the input modules they developed use a RP2040 MCU along with QMK keyboard firmware.” As a result, Framework has released today documentation for their expansion cards and input modules on their GitHub repository.


Framework Laptop 13 exploded view
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The first batch of the Framework Laptop 13 will start shipping in Q3 and it also requires a $100.00 as deposit. The second batch will begin shipping in Late Q3. The company is also offering the same laptops pre-built, however prices start at $1049.00 (8GB/256GB). The DIY Quick Start guide can be found here. The launch event can be found using this link.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

