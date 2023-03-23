Framework presents new DIY upgradeable laptops

Framework presents new DIY upgradeable laptopsMar 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views
Framework introduced today their Framework Laptop 13 DIY Edition compatible with the AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors and 13th Gen Intel processors. These highly customizable laptops are available to pre-order starting at $849.00.
As of today, the Framework Laptop 13 can be preordered with the following Intel 13th Gen CPUs:
- i7-1370P — 14C/20T (6P+8E), 3.90 – 5.20GHz, 24MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i5-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
- i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 – 4.60GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45GHz), 96 Execution Units