TUXEDO introduces laptop with GeForce RTX 4090 and Core i9 processor
Apr 4, 2023
Today, TUXEDO Computers launched a Linux gaming laptop equipped with the Core i9-13900HX processor, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, a 99Wh battery and an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. Additionally, the Stellaris 16 Gen 5 features a 240Hz display and a Thunderbolt 4 port.
The Stellaris 16 is only available with the following 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor:
- i9-13900HX — 24C/32T, (8P+16E), P-Cores: up to 5.4 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.9 GHz, 36 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 55W TDP, turbo: 157W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.65 GHz), 36 Execution Units