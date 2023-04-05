All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
TUXEDO introduces laptop with GeForce RTX 4090 and Core i9 processor

Apr 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 123 views

Today, TUXEDO Computers launched a Linux gaming laptop equipped with the Core i9-13900HX processor, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, a 99Wh battery and an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. Additionally, the Stellaris 16 Gen 5 features a 240Hz display and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The Stellaris 16 is only available with the following 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor:

  • i9-13900HX  24C/32T, (8P+16E), P-Cores: up to 5.4 GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.9 GHz, 36 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 55W TDP, turbo: 157W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.65 GHz), 36 Execution Units

  
Stellaris 16 Gen 5 key features
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the laptop can be pre-ordered with the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, RTX 4070 8GB, RTX 4080 12GB or the RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6. The laptop features a quiet membrane keyboard by default, but it can be upgraded to a mechanical keyboard for ~$100.00 more.

 
Stellaris 16 Gen 5 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The integrated display is a 16” Omnia display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The product page also mentions that the Stelarris 16 can handle up to three external monitors using the HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 or the USB-A ports.

The display lid is made of aluminum while the display frame and bottom case are made of plastic. The base unit is made of sturdy plastic with rubberized coating.

This laptop can be preinstalled with Ubuntu 22.04, Kubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 or TUXEDO OS which is based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop.

 
TUXEDO Aquaris (left) and Stellaris 16 (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The package order appears to include 1x power supply, 1x power cord, 1x rechargeable battery, 1x WebFAI USB drive for Linux recovery and other accessories.

The cooling system consist of 6 heatpipes and a liquid metal compound for heat transfer and temperature controlled fans. Additionally the laptop is compatible with their Aquaris external water cooling system which can be connected to the rear of the laptop.

Specifications listed for the Stellaris 16 Gen 5 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM 5600MHz (Up to 64GB)
    • 2x M.2 2280 SSD PCI Express 4.0 x4
    • 1x SD card reader
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4/5.0 GHz Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (optional)
    • Bluetooth 5.2 (optional)
    • 1x RJ45 LAN port
  • Display/Audio:
    • 16” WQXGA IPS (16:10, 240 Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 2x 2W speakers
    • Mic-in
    • Headphone-out (compatible with combi-plugs)
  • USB:
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DP 1.4a)
    • 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
    • 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
  • Software:
    • Tuxedo OS
    • Ubuntu 22.04, Kubuntu 22.04
    • Windows 11 (optional)
  • Other Features:
    • 1080p webcam
    • Kensington lock
    • TPM 2.0
    • Temperature controlled fan
  • Power:
    • 99Wh battery (~10 hours)
  • Mechanical:
    • (W) 35.8cm, ( D) 26.7cm, (H) 2.6cm
    • 2.5Kg w/ battery

 Further information

The Tuxedo Stellaris 16 configured with the Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM and 1 TB SSD will cost $2130.00 (not including taxes or shipping). The company also provides a two-year warranty for parts, labor and shipping. See the product page for more information.

