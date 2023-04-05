TUXEDO introduces laptop with GeForce RTX 4090 and Core i9 processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, TUXEDO Computers launched a Linux gaming laptop equipped with the Core i9-13900HX processor, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, a 99Wh battery and an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. Additionally, the Stellaris 16 Gen 5 features a 240Hz display and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The Stellaris 16 is only available with the following 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor:

