Mini-PC features Tiger Lake processors and up to 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports

Dec 7, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 102 views

The HUNSN RJ17 is a fanless mini-PC which supports the i7-1165G7 11th Gen Intel processor. The device is offered as barebone or it can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The HUNSN RJ17 mini-PC is offered with the i7 or i5 processors using Intel’s 10nm SuperFin technology. 

  • i7-1165G7  4C/8T, up to 4.70GHz, (12-28W TDP) 12 MB Smart Cache; and Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • i5-1135G7  4C/8T, up to 4.20GHz, (12-28W TDP) 8 MB Smart Cache; and Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)


For storage, the HUNSN RJ17 provides one 2.5” SATA interface for SSD or HDD. The device offers a M.2 2280 connector for additional storage and it supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200.

As shown below, the RJ17 features up to six 2.5 GbE ports (Intel 2.5GbE I226-V) located on the back of the device.


The device is made of aluminum and apparently there is a built-in copper tube to improve thermal dissipation. 

The product page specifies that this product “was tested with pfsense plus, opnsense and it’s also compatible with 5.10.x and above core-based FreeBSD router systems, Linux distros and Windows OSes.“


Specifications listed for the HUNSN RJ17 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
    • 1x 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
  • Connectivity:
    • 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports (Intel 2.5GbE I226-V)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 NVMe PCle3.0 x4 2280 SSD
    • 1x Mini PCIE usb signal for WiFi/4G, with sim slot
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.1
  • Other Features:
    • 1x On/Off switch, 1x Power button
    • 2x LED indicators,1x Reset button  
    • AES-NI Supported
  • Power:
    • 12V/10A
  • Operating Temperature: 
    • -10°c to 70°c
  • Dimensions:
    • 178.3x 125.3x 55mm

 Further information

The HUNSN RJ17 barebone model equipped with the I7-1165G7 processor is available for $498.99 on Amazon.com. The same model is also available on Newegg.com for $523.00. The i5-1135G7 variant is listed for $457.99 on Amazon’s website.

