Mini-PC features Tiger Lake processors and up to 6x 2.5GbE LAN ports

The HUNSN RJ17 is a fanless mini-PC which supports the i7-1165G7 11th Gen Intel processor. The device is offered as barebone or it can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The HUNSN RJ17 mini-PC is offered with the i7 or i5 processors using Intel’s 10nm SuperFin technology.

