SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

May 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 191 views

The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution. This gateway features robust hardware designed to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications, particularly in smart building and energy management scenarios.

 

Equipped with a Raspberry Pi CM4, featuring a quad-core A72 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage, the reComputer R1000 ensures reliable and efficient processing power for various IoT applications. The device includes three isolated RS485 interfaces, dual Ethernet ports (1000M and 100M), an HDMI port, and a SIM card slot.

These interfaces support Modbus UDP/TCP and BACnet protocols, making the reComputer R1000 useful for controlling HVAC systems and other subsystems like lighting, sensors, and access control in smart buildings.


reComputer R1000 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Integrated support for Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa, Zigbee, and 4G LTE through internal slots enables the reComputer R1000 to connect to various wireless networks, enhancing its IoT expansion capabilities. Features like a hardware watchdog, UPS, EMC protection, and a 6-year lifetime, along with support for TPM2.0/ATECC608A, ensure the device’s reliability and security in critical industrial applications.

The reComputer R1000 is a developer-friendly platform, leveraging the Linux environment and extensive software libraries to integrate custom applications and systems seamlessly. It comes as a compact, ready-to-deploy Industrial IoT controller with pre-configured firmware, reducing setup time for system integrators and allowing engineers to focus on application development and deployment.


reComputer R1000 top view
(click image to enlarge)

The device supports Yocto and Buildroot for a customized OS, delivering a tailored Linux distribution for devices and providing a convenient solution for managing software updates. The reComputer R1000 offers flexible installation options, including wall mount and DIN rail mount, making it suitable for industrial control panels and cabinets in smart buildings.


reComputer R1000 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

SeeedStudio has not yet shared pricing details for the reComputer R1000. The company mentioned on Twitter that the device will be officially launched soon on their website.

