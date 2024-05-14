SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution. This gateway features robust hardware designed to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications, particularly in smart building and energy management scenarios.

Equipped with a Raspberry Pi CM4, featuring a quad-core A72 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage, the reComputer R1000 ensures reliable and efficient processing power for various IoT applications. The device includes three isolated RS485 interfaces, dual Ethernet ports (1000M and 100M), an HDMI port, and a SIM card slot.

These interfaces support Modbus UDP/TCP and BACnet protocols, making the reComputer R1000 useful for controlling HVAC systems and other subsystems like lighting, sensors, and access control in smart buildings.