SimplyNUC Introduces Onyx Pro: Featuring 10GbE SFP+ Fiber and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

Mar 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 639 views

Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.

The Onyx Pro v9 is available only with the Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Additionally, it comes with dual DDR5-5600 SODIMMs allowing up to 96GB of memory, and multiple M.2 NVMe SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of storage. 

  • i9-13900H  14C/20T, (6P+8E), P-Cores: up to 5.40 GHz, E-Cores: up to 4.10 GHz, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 45W, turbo: 115W); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50 GHz), 96 Execution Units


Simply NUC Onyx Pro interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Onyx Pro v9 excels in demanding tasks with its Intel Core i9 vPRO CPU and Intel IRIS Xe graphics, further amplified by optional Nvidia GPUs. Its capability to connect to four 4K@60Hz displays via 1x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB4-C ports is ideal for professionals in E-CAD/M-CAD design and modeling, providing an expansive, high-resolution workspace.

Equipped with two 10GbE SFP+ and two 2.5GbE ports, this workstation meets high-throughput demands and supports varied connections. Alongside its robust wired networking capabilities, the Onyx Pro v9 also features advanced wireless connectivity options, including MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

There’s also the option to add a low profile Networking PCIe card for extra ports or advanced networking, catering to security device support. The workstation is certified for Windows 11 (Pro and Home), Windows IoT, and Linux (Ubuntu), offering flexibility in operating system choices.


Simply NUC Onyx Pro
(click image to enlarge)

The Onyx Pro v9 is built to operate in diverse environments, with an operating temperature range of 0°C to +35°C. Designed to adhere to various safety and environmental standards, the workstation is RoHS and REACH compliant, ensuring it meets global regulatory requirements.

Specifications listed for the Simply NUC Onyx Pro:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR5-5200 SODIMMs (up to 96GB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x Rear HDMI 2.0
    • 1x 3.5mm stereo headset jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel Converged Network 10G SFP+ ports
    • 2x Intel 2.5Gb LAN
    • MediaTek WiFI 6E MT7922 + BT 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot
    • 2x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot
  • USB:
    • 1x Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
    • 2x Front USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 2x Rear USB 4 Type-C
    • 2x Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
  • Power:
    • 18-24 VDC Input 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 35℃
  • Certification:
    • RoHS Compliant
    • REACH Compliant
  • Mechanical:
    • 196 x 189 x 48mm

Further Information

Simply NUC has yet to disclose the pricing for the Onyx Pro Workstation. For more details and information, refer to the product announcement available on their website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

