SimplyNUC Introduces Onyx Pro: Featuring 10GbE SFP+ Fiber and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.

The Onyx Pro v9 is available only with the Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Additionally, it comes with dual DDR5-5600 SODIMMs allowing up to 96GB of memory, and multiple M.2 NVMe SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of storage.

