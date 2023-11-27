IBASE announces 3.5” SBC with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

IBASE Technology has introduced a 3.5″ Single Board Computer equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors which utilize a performance hybrid architecture, integrating up to 6 Performance-cores (P-core) and 8 Efficient-cores (E-core), optimizing the SBC for handling demanding computing tasks.

According to the product announcement, the IB961 can be configured with any of the following Raptor Lake processors:

i7-1370PE — 14C/20T (6P+8E), 1.90 GHz – 4.80GHz, 24MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.40 GHz), 96 Execution Units

i5-1340PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 1.80 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35 GHz), 80 Execution Units

i5-1335UE — 10C/12T (2P+8E), 1.30 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 15W TDP, turbo: 55W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 80 Execution Units

i3-1320PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 1.70 GHz – 4.50GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache (base: 28W TDP, turbo: 64W TDP); Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 48 Execution Units

The IB961’s graphics performance is significantly enhanced by the integration of 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors. These processors enable high-quality visual outputs via 2x DisplayPort (1.2), eDP, and LVDS interfaces.

This 3.5″ single board computer is designed with advanced connectivity features for modern industrial applications. It includes 3x M.2 (M-Key, E-Key, B-Key) slots and USB 3.2 ports for enhanced 5G communication and peripheral integration. Additionally, the board incorporates dual Intel LAN support, ensuring reliable and high-speed network connectivity essential in network-dependent settings.

With dimensions of 102mm x 147mm, this compact SBC is ideal for limited spaces, maintaining a robust feature set for industrial automation and edge computing. It includes essential connectivity options like COM and SATA III ports, alongside 5G and digital I/O capabilities, making it a versatile solution for diverse industrial applications.