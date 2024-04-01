All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot

Apr 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 167 views

Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.

Similarly as the Radxa ROCK 5C Lite SBC and the Toybrick TB-RK3588SD recently covered, the new Orange Pi 5 Pro is also powered by the Rockchip RK3588S with big.LITTLE Architecture and 8nm LP process:

  • RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RK3588S SoC also features the Arm Mali-G610 GPU, supporting standards like OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan, making it well-suited for 3D applications and gaming. Additionally, its advanced NPU capable of INT4/INT8/INT16 mixed operations, delivers up to 6 TOPS of computing power.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro offers flexible memory options with LPDDR5 RAM available in 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB configurations. Storage options include an eMMC socket for an optional eMMC module, an onboard SPI Flash, a MicroSD slot, and an M.2 M-KEY slot for NVMe or SATA SSD.


Orange Pi Pro pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with advanced multimedia interfaces, this board supports HDMI 2.1 for 8K at 60Hz and HDMI 2.0 for 4K at 60Hz video outputs, along with DP1.4 ALT for additional video connectivity. It includes MIPI 4-Lane for high-resolution video and camera inputs, and an ES8388 codec for audio with a 3.5mm jack and onboard microphone.


Orange Pi Pro bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Following a standard form-factor, this board provides a 40-pin GPIO expansion header supporting various interfaces like UART, SPI, I2C and other protocols. It also supports a Type-C power supply, making it flexible for different power scenarios.


Orange Pi Pro top view
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding software, the product page indicates that the SBC will support OrangePi OS, Ubuntu, Debian and Android 12.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Pro:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR5
    • eMMC socket
    • SPI Flash (default empty)
    • 1x microSD card slot
  • Audio:
    • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack w/ mic input
    • ES8388 codec
    • HDMI 2.1 eARC
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K@60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K @60Hz)
    • 1x MIPI 4 Lane (up to 4K @60Hz)
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE w/ PoE support (PoE+ HAT required)
    • Onboard Wi-Fi5+BT 5.0/BLE module
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-Key slot (NVMe SSD or SATA SSD)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.1 Gen1
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 2x USB 2.0 (via pin header)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x MaskROM button
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Power button
    • 2x Status LEDs
    • UART Debug Serial port (via 40-pin header)
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89mm x 56mm x 1.6mm
    • 62g

Further Information

Orange Pi hasn’t published the price for any of the variants of these boards. Refer to the product page for more information.

