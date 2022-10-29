$119 NanoPi R6S comes with Rockchip RK3588S and triple LAN ports

$119 NanoPi R6S comes with Rockchip RK3588S and triple LAN portsOct 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 280 views
The NanoPi R6S is the newest router Single Board Computer released by FriendyELEC. This SBC combines two 2.5GbE LAN ports, one GbE LAN port in addition to the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core SoC.
According to the product page, the processor found in the R6S is the RK3588S which has been featured in other boards such as the Firefly Station M3 or the Khadas Edge2 also released this year.
- Rockchip RK3588S SoC —, Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.25GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU