$119 NanoPi R6S comes with Rockchip RK3588S and triple LAN ports

Oct 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 280 views

The NanoPi R6S is the newest router Single Board Computer released by FriendyELEC. This SBC combines two 2.5GbE LAN ports, one GbE LAN port in addition to the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core SoC.

According to the product page, the processor found in the R6S is the RK3588S which has been featured in other boards such as the Firefly Station M3 or the Khadas Edge2 also released this year.

  • Rockchip RK3588S SoC —, Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.25GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU

 
RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This router SBC is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X at 2133MHz along with an SD card reader. There is also up to 32GB of eMMC flash storage which can also be used to boot up the device.

There is also access to 1x SPI, up to 3x UARTs, up to 4x PWMs, up to 8x GPIOs via a 12-pin 0.5mm FPC connector. This R6S board doesn’t include a M.2 interface unlike the previous NanoPi R5S and it also requires external USB Wi-Fi adapter for wireless connectivity. 


       
NanoPi R6S layout (left) and Wi-Fi support list (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Documentation can be found in the company’s Wiki which includes instructions to get started with NanoPi R6S. The product page mentions some of the OS supported, for example Debian 10, Android TV 12, Ubuntu 22.04, FriendlyCore Focal Lite and FriendlyWrt 22.03.  

 
NanoPi R6S metal case
(click images to enlarge)

The board only measures about 62x90x1.6mm, but FriendyELEC is also offering a compatible CNC metal case for an additional $20.00 which measures 94.5x68x30mm. 

 Further information

The NanoPi R6S board is available for $119.00 on FriendlyELEC website. As mentioned before, the CNC metal case costs an extra $20.00.

