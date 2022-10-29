$119 NanoPi R6S comes with Rockchip RK3588S and triple LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The NanoPi R6S is the newest router Single Board Computer released by FriendyELEC. This SBC combines two 2.5GbE LAN ports, one GbE LAN port in addition to the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core SoC.

According to the product page, the processor found in the R6S is the RK3588S which has been featured in other boards such as the Firefly Station M3 or the Khadas Edge2 also released this year.

