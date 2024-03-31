Radxa Unveils Cost-Efficient ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has recently enhanced its lineup with the pre-launch of two single board computers: the ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite. These devices, featuring PCIe 2.1 interfaces and PoE support, are built on the Arm Cortex-A76 architecture and are competitively priced, targeting developers, educators, and hobbyists.

The ROCK 5C is equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S2 SoC, which integrates a combination of Quad Cortex-A76 and Quad Cortex-A55 cores. This configuration is designed to provide a balanced mix of high-speed and energy-efficient processing.

Additionally, the SoC encompasses a 6TOPs@INT8 Neural Processing Unit for advanced AI tasks and an Arm Mali-G610MC4 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.