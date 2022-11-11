All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
$60.00 Orange Pi 5 SBC available for pre-order

Nov 11, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 216 views

A few days ago, Orange Pi announced their new Single Board Computer based on the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S SoC. Starting at $60, the new Orange Pi 5 includes up to 32GB RAM, [email protected] 60fps display support, one M.2 module for NVMe SSD.

The new Orange Pi 5 implements the 8nm Rockchip RK3588S seen in other recently launched SBCs (i.e. NanoPi R6S, Khadas Edge2).  

Rockchip RK3588S  — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS AI accelerator


RK3588S basic specs
(click image to enlarge)

Orange Pi is offering this board in two variants 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4/4x. The storage interface seems to include 16MB of QSPI NOR flash, one MicroSD card reader and a M.2 2242 connector for NVMe SSD devices. 

 
RK3588S block diagram and Orange Pi 5 rear view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As seen in the image below, the Orange Pi 5 provides one Gigabit ethernet port (YT88531C). The product page describes that it also supports Wi-Fi/BT connectivity via an on-board AP6275P, but the Wi-Fi chip doesn’t seem present in the board layout image.   


Orange Pi 5 side view
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface combines one HDMI 2.1 port with [email protected] support and USB 3.0 Type-C port (DisplayPort 1.4 muxed) with [email protected] support and two 4-lane MIPI DSI supporting 4K @60Hz. The SBC also features two MIPI DSI 4-lane and one MIPI CSI 4-lane for embedded cameras. 

The Orange Pi 5 measures about 62 x 100mm and it also includes up to x26 multiplexed pins via expansion header supporting protocols as 3x UARTs, 2x I2C, 1x SPI, 2x CAN in addition to 6x PWM and up to 17 GPIOS. 


Orange Pi 5 pinouts 
(click image to enlarge)

Other peripherals found on this SBC include one 3.5mm audio jack, a recovery key, one MaskROM Key, UART debugging pins, LED indicators, two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0 port.  


Orange Pi 5 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The OSes that the Orange Pi 5 can support are Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian and Android 12. The Wiki can be found here, but it doesn’t include information for the Orange Pi 5 as of publication date.

Further information

The Orange Pi 5 is available on AliExpress.com and Amazon.com. The 4GB variant is listed on Amazon for $68.99 while the 8GB variant costs $84.99. There is a 5V/A power adapter listed for an extra $10.00. Similarly, AliExpress has the SBC listed at $60 for the 4GB variant and $75 for the 8GB variant. Shipping is expected to occur around early December 2022. Refer to the announcement page for more details. 

