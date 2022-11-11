$60.00 Orange Pi 5 SBC available for pre-order

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

A few days ago, Orange Pi announced their new Single Board Computer based on the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S SoC. Starting at $60, the new Orange Pi 5 includes up to 32GB RAM, [email protected] 60fps display support, one M.2 module for NVMe SSD.

The new Orange Pi 5 implements the 8nm Rockchip RK3588S seen in other recently launched SBCs (i.e. NanoPi R6S, Khadas Edge2).

Rockchip RK3588S — 4x Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); 4x Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS AI accelerator