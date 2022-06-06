Orange Pi 800 emulates Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard PC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Orange Pi launched a device that comes in a similar form factor as the Raspberry Pi 400. One of the main differences between these products is the integrated processor which is the six-core 64-bit Rockchip RK3399 found in the Orange Pi 800.

The Rockchip RK3399 contains a dual core Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz) and a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz). The chip can also be found in other Single Board Computers, for example, the Rock Pi 4 and Rock Pi 4 C+ (both products from Radxa). The RK3399 also integrates the Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU which supports OpenGL ES, Vulkan and Open CL.

Orange Pi 800

Other minor differences found in the Orange Pi 800 are the eMMC storage support (up to 64GB), display support for one HDMI ([email protected]) and one VGA connector.

Orange Pi 800 interfaces

Similarities between these two devices include the 4GB LPDDR4, Wi-Fi/BL support, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports. According to the company, the Orange Pi 800 uses silica gel material to dissipate heat effectively.

Orange Pi 800 dimensions

The Chinese product page of the Orange Pi 800 mentions that “the device will come with pre-installed Chromium OS which focuses on light functions; at the same time, the Orange Pi 800 uses Orange Pi OS (Linux-based) as a second operating system to support Linux and Windows applications.”

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 800 include:

Processor System: Rockchip RK3399 with 2x Arm Cortex-A72 cores (up to 1.8GHz) 4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores (up to 1.4GHz) Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU

Memory/Storage: 4GB LPDDR4 64GB eMMC microSD card socket

Connectivity: 1x GbE LAN port Dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth5.0, BLE

Display/Graphics: 1x HDMI 2.0 port ( [email protected] 1x VGA

Audio: 3.5mm headphone jack 3.5mm mic jack HDMI 2.0a

USB: 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.0

I/O Interface: 26x GPIOs (pin header) 78-key QWERTY Keyboard

Power: 5V DC (USB type-C)

Dimensions: 286 x 122 x 22 mm

Weight: 385 grams



Further information

The company has not disclosed the price nor availability for the Orange Pi 800 yet. However, it seems that the Orange Pi 800 will be available through Aliexpress and Amazon according to the Orange Pi website.