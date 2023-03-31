OrangePi SBC is enabled with WiFi6/BT5 connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, OrangePi launched a new variant of the Orange Pi 5 Single Board Computer based on the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S 64-bit processor. The Orange Pi 5B supports [email protected] video output, Gigabit Ethernet and it can be configured with up to 256GB eMMC storage.

The new Orange Pi 5B features the same Rockchip processor with Big.Little architecture as the Orange Pi 5 SBC launched last year.

