OrangePi SBC is enabled with WiFi6/BT5 connectivity

Mar 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 108 views

This month, OrangePi launched a new variant of the Orange Pi 5 Single Board Computer based on the Octa-core Rockchip RK3588S 64-bit processor. The Orange Pi 5B supports [email protected] video output, Gigabit Ethernet and it can be configured with up to 256GB eMMC storage.

The new Orange Pi 5B features the same Rockchip processor with Big.Little architecture as the Orange Pi 5 SBC launched last year.

  • Rockchip RK3588S  — Quad-core Cortex A76 cores (up to 2.4GHz); Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G610 GPU; 6 TOPS AI accelerator


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device seems to be offered with 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4/4x and 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB eMMC memory. As shown in the comparison table below, the new variant doesn’t include the M.2 M-key socket present in the Orange Pi 5.


Orange Pi 5 – Orange Pi 5B comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The Orange Pi 5B is equipped with a Gigabit LAN port and a WiFi6+BT5 module for dual-band wireless connectivity. The 26-pin expansion header provides access to GPIOs, PWM, UART, CAN, SPI and I2C interfaces. See the pinout image below for more details.


Orange Pi 5B pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The product page doesn’t include OS images for this board, but it’s mentioned that it will support OrangePi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, Android, etc. The Orange Pi Wiki page can be found here, but it doesn’t include documentation for this SBC as of publication date.


Orange Pi 5B bottom view (left) and top view(right)
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

The Orange Pi 5B with 16GB RAM and 256GB eMMC storage is advertised for $169.00 on AliExpress. The same variant can also be obtained from Amazon for $185.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

