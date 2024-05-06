All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

(Updated) Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance

May 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 199 views

The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.

As previously mentioned, the K1 chip features an 8-core 64-bit processor with advanced Vector 1.0 technology, offering 2.0 TOPs of AI computing power. This significantly improves its parallel processing capabilities, making it ideal for handling tasks related to unstructured data, such as text, video, and AI applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Banana Pi BPI-F3 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Banana Pi also indicates that thanks to SpacemiT’s precise branch prediction technology and power consumption control design, the K1 chip achieves a 20% reduction in energy waste compared to similar chips, all while delivering high performance and ultra-low power consumption.

The device also supports up to 16 GB of 32-bit LPDDR4/4X memory and features 4K decoding and encoding capabilities, making it suitable for a variety of high-performance applications. Additionally, it offers connectivity with 5-lane PCIe 2.1 and a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

 
Banana Pi BPI-F3
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-F3 provides a variety of interfaces and module expansion slots, including an HDMI port, two RJ45 ports, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 interfaces, and a 26-pin GPIO expansion header, among others.

The company highlights that this development board is designed to operate in a wide temperature range, spanning from -40°C to 85°C. This feature makes it particularly well-suited for demanding industrial automation, intelligent manufacturing, AI research, and IoT applications where extreme environmental conditions may be encountered.

Further information

Banana Pi didn’t disclose pricing or availability details, but the product announcement can be found here..

(Update 5/6/2024): The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is now available on AliExpress. Prices are $63.16 for the 2GB RAM/8GB eMMC model and $73.69 for the 4GB RAM/8GB eMMC model. For additional purchasing links, refer to the Banana Pi BPI-F3 Wiki pages.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...